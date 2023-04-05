PR / Business Insider

Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks* and the new Fire TV Cube* offer easy access to a huge library of streaming apps and services. But what are the specific differences between the products? This is not always obvious to consumers at first glance. Here you can find out which Fire TV Stick suits you best and what is important when making a purchase.



The Fire TV Stick has proven to be the savior for many older TVs. Without the small streaming stick, many would have had to switch to a newer smart TV long ago in order to use Netflix, Disney+ or other streaming services. Have you been flirting with a purchase for a while, but are still unsure which of the current models suits you, your television and your individual needs? Then we have put together the most important information for you here.

Tipp: The various Fire TV Sticks are currently on sale. The discount is up to 43 percent. Here are the deals:

What you should know about the respective Fire TV Sticks? Here we present the different streaming sticks:

Amazon’s entry-level model is the Fire TV Stick Lite. Like the other stick models, the compact device is connected directly to the HDMI port on your television. Overall, the cheapest version meets all the requirements you have for the stick. The only exception to a more expensive model: the Alexa remote control has no power and volume buttons.

The Fire TV Stick Lite allows streaming at up to 1080p resolution, which is perfect for an HDTV. The device also supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) with the formats HDR10 and HDR10+. This feature delivers enhanced color and contrast when streaming HDR video to apps like Disney Plus via an HDR TV. However, most TVs that support HDR are 4K models, and if you have a 4K TV, we recommend paying a bit more for one of Amazon’s 4K sticks. On the other hand, if your TV doesn’t support 4K, the Fire TV Stick Lite is for your streaming needs.

The Fire TV Stick has the same 1080p streaming quality as the Lite model, but has an improved remote that you can also use to control your TV. So it probably fulfills pretty much every wish you can put on a stick – provided you don’t have a 4K TV. Because in such a case, we would rather advise you against the standard model, since the 4K model is more suitable for you.

You probably already guess what makes the Fire TV Stick 4K so special: Of course it offers a higher resolution than the Fire TV Stick or the Fire TV Stick Lite. With 4K streaming support, you get a sharper, more detailed picture when watching 4K content on a 4K TV.

This model also offers HDR (high dynamic range) playback and support for the more advanced Dolby Vision format, which is missing on the Fire TV Stick Lite and the standard Fire TV Stick. To cope with the higher video quality, it also has more storage capacity. However, the additional functions of the Fire TV Stick 4K are only important for you if your television supports 4K resolution and HDR.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers everything you get on the regular Fire TV Stick 4K. In addition, there are some other features, for example, it supports Wi-Fi 6 and the picture-in-picture feature. The stick also has a slightly better GPU and more memory than the regular 4K stick, making navigation a bit faster.

The Fire TV Cube has all the features of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, but is intended more as a traditional home theater device. Instead of a stick that you plug directly into your TV’s HDMI port, the Cube is a compact box that stands on its own.

Its advantage is the integrated voice control, which makes a remote control superfluous. So the Fire TV Cube can function like an Echo Dot. The latest model also features an HDMI pass-through port for controlling cable boxes, twice the storage as the Stick models, 4K upscaling to make HD video look better, and faster performance overall. So the Fire TV Cube is seen as a premium streaming box meant to compete with devices like the Apple TV 4K. It is therefore best suited for home cinema fans who expect top quality and fast technology.

Another tip: Fire TV Sticks are usually offered at a much lower price during Amazon sales campaigns such as Prime Day and before public holidays or Black Friday.

Fire TV Stick FAQ

The most important questions and answers about the Fire TV Stick can be found in this clear FAQ:

What is the Fire TV Stick? The Fire TV Stick is a streaming stick developed by Amazon. It plugs into the TV’s HDMI port and connects to the internet via WiFi, turning traditional TVs into Smart TVs. This means that Netflix, Disney+ and other streaming services can be used. Depending on the version, the Fire TV Stick can be controlled with a remote control or an Alexa voice remote control. What are the different Fire TV Sticks? There are different versions of the Fire TV stick. The standard version is the Fire TV Stick. There is also a slimmed down version of it, the Fire TV Stick Lite. Its Alexa voice remote comes without TV control buttons, justifying its lower price. Then there’s the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max. They’re a bit more expensive and offer upgrades like 4K resolution and Wi-Fi 6 (Fire TV Stick 4K Max only). Finally, there is the Fire TV Cube, which is not a streaming stick but a media player. Which Fire TV Stick is Best? The best Fire TV Stick is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, but it’s not for everyone. So you should make sure that your television also supports the 4K Max features. If this is not the case, the much cheaper Fire TV Stick or Fire TV Stick Lite will suffice. The Fire TV Cube is the premium version of the Fire TV Stick. The Cube cannot be directly compared to the Stick, since it is more intended for home cinemas. See also Farewell to Gianfranco Lanci, the Italian who rose to the top of the world computer industry How expensive is the Fire TV Stick? The Fire TV Stick normally costs between EUR 34.99 and EUR 74.99. The cheapest is the Fire TV Stick Lite, while the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the most expensive version. The Fire TV Cube, which costs 159.99, is even more expensive. The standard version is available for EUR 44.99. However, there are regular offers for the Fire TV Stick. That’s why it’s worth waiting for shopping days like Prime Day or Black Friday before making a purchase. Are all TVs compatible with the Fire TV Stick? The Amazon Fire TV Stick is compatible with most modern televisions as long as they have an HDMI port. Older TVs without an HDMI port or with an older HDMI standard may not be compatible with Fire TV Stick. In this case, an HDMI adapter may be required. What are the technical requirements for using a Fire TV Stick? To use a Fire TV Stick, all you need is a TV with an HDMI port and a resolution of at least 720 pixels. In addition, the Fire TV Stick needs an internet connection with a speed of at least 3 Mbit/s in order to function properly.



