Bungie has multiple unannounced projects with Sony

Bungie has multiple unannounced projects with Sony

In a new Twitter thread, Bungie’s creative lead Tom Farnsworth reflects on the studio’s work on Destiny 2. He said the way Bungie works has changed over the years, from when they were strictly focused on boxed games, to now they make live-action games.

Below that tweet, Farnsworth also mentioned that now, in partnership with Sony, the team has multiple unannounced projects in the works. Of course, since these projects haven’t been announced yet, we don’t know what they are, but it’ll be interesting to hear that Bungie is hard at work on them.

Reports have suggested that Bungie will give us a new IP by 2025, so it’s possible we’ll start seeing the first versions of the project soon. However, most of these projects remain in the dark, at least for now.

With multiple titles in the works for Bungie, though, it’s clear that Sony’s deal will soon show its fruits.

