The new 3D alien shooter “Destroy All Humanity!” launched in June this year. Destroy All Humans! – Clone Carnage, developer THQ Nordic announced at the end of October that the game will be free to operate from now on, both Steam and Xbox platforms can be downloaded for free, while PlayStaion costs $0.02.

“Destroy all mankind! Clone Killing” is “Destroy All Humanity! ” series of independent DLC works, players can play evil aliens in 4 modes including runaway, decisive battle, competition and kidnapping for 4 players, and challenge each other with friends or opponents on 6 different maps.

However, “Destroy All Humanity! “Clone Killing” received mixed reviews from fans of the series due to its lack of playable content and limited weapon options when it launched. Now that the game is free, it has helped boost the game’s popularity.

“Destroy all mankind! Clone Killing was originally priced at NT$238, but now it is completely free.

