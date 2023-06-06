Digital and decarbonization at the heart of the EnergyUp360 Summit

We are at the gates of a new era in which theenergy efficiency and the decarbonization they become essential priorities for businesses of all sizes and sectors. The energy crisis we faced last year highlighted the need for companies to carefully govern the energy issue, in order to avoid negative effects on competitiveness.

It is in this context that the tech company have the opportunity and, in a certain sense, the responsibility, to highlight their key role in supporting companies in the digital transformation paths that they also care about reduction of energy expenditure. Innovative technological solutions, advanced analysis tools and specific know-how can ultimately facilitate the transition towards a more sustainable energy future.

L’EnergyUp360 Summitthe live streaming event promoted by the Network Digital360, intends to put this synergy between digital technologies and decarbonisation at the center of attention. Scheduled on June 28 at 9:00the summit will bring together the leading experts in the sector and the major players in the energy market to discuss the advantages deriving from the application of Energy Management strategies supported by modern technologies.

The themes of the EnergyUp360 Summit

One of the central themes of the event will be the value of data and new technologies in optimizing energy consumption. through theInternet of Things (IoT)l’big data analysisl’Artificial intelligenceil Cloud and the Blockchaincompanies can monitor, automate and optimize their energy consumption more efficiently and effectively. Digital technologies make it possible to collect and analyze data in real time, providing companies with a detailed overview of their consumption and identifying potential areas for improvement. This translates into a reduction in energy costs and, at the same time, in a concrete contribution to environmental sustainability.

Another fundamental aspect that will be explored during the EnergyUp360 Summit is the role of digital in changing the energy sector towards clean and renewable sources. Digital technologies enable the integration and optimization of sustainable energy sources into the electricity system. Thanks to these innovative solutions, businesses can fully exploit the potential of renewable energy, reducing dependence on traditional sources and contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Last but not least, the EnergyUp360 Summit will address the perspectives of energy communities and the role of digital in monitoring and managing energy flows, as well as facilitating interaction between users. Digital technologies make it possible to create intelligent and distributed energy networks, in which consumers can also become energy producers, promoting efficiency and the sharing of resources.

Finally, we will delve into the central role of energy managers and the reason why data and digital technologies have become fundamental for the efficiency of corporate consumption. Energy managers, supported by advanced digital tools, can identify energy saving opportunities, implement consumption management strategies and monitor the results obtained over time. Digital technologies provide them with the tools necessary to make informed decisions and continuously improve the energy performance of companies.