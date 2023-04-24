Energy-efficient production reduces abrasive consumption

Reusable blasting abrasives made of stainless steel increase sustainability and improve the ecological balance.

Stainless steel is melted in the induction furnaces, creating the spherical CHRONITAL.

At the GIFA 2023, VULKAN INOX will be showing the blasting media CHRONITAL and GRITTAL, which the company has been producing exclusively with renewable energy since 2022. In this way, Vulkan Inox improves the ecological balance of its customers, because the blasting abrasives they buy bring a significantly smaller CO2 backpack with them. In addition, the reusable stainless steel abrasives reduce consumption to just a few percent compared to mineral ones. They make a significant contribution to the sustainability of production when blasting metal workpieces.

VULKAN INOX is the first manufacturer to supply blasting abrasives made of stainless steel that are produced and used in a particularly environmentally friendly manner and are also reusable: They are made from melted steel scrap and are completely returned to the metal cycle – a prime example of a functioning recycling economy.

Since last year, VULKAN INOX has been using 100 percent renewable electrical energy for its induction furnaces. The blasting abrasives leave the plant in Hattingen with an exceptionally small CO2 footprint. When used by the customer, they significantly improve their ecological balance, because they only wear out very slowly when they hit the workpieces and circulate again and again in a closed circuit. In this way, they reduce the amount of blasting media required compared to mineral substances to just a few percent of the amounts previously required.

The high dimensional stability of the individual stainless steel grains prevents the formation of dust and noticeably improves the working and visibility conditions. In addition, their use reduces the amount of waste and the costs of disposal.

Christian Hoffmann, Sales Manager at VULKAN INOX, knows that his customers make great efforts to reduce their own footprint. He once again sees VULKAN INOX as a pioneer in his industry: “We have made many adjustments: As the starting material, we deliberately buy secondary input materials with a low CO2 backpack. We have been operating our induction furnaces with regeneratively generated electricity since 2022 and use their waste heat to operate the drying process. Overall, we have reduced CO2 emissions from our own and third-party energy sources (Scope 1 and 2) by 87 percent since 2018. In this way we conserve valuable resources. Our goal is to convert the entire process so that we no longer need gas in production.”

VULKAN INOX at GIFA 2023

Dusseldorf, June 12 to 16, 2023

Halle 16 / Stand G 09

About VULKAN INOX

VULKAN INOX GmbH, founded in 1985, specializes in the development and production of durable, corrosion-resistant blasting abrasives for a variety of blasting tasks in the surface treatment of various metallic and mineral materials. Examples are deburring and edge rounding, sand removal and descaling, roughening and structuring, smoothing and cleaning. The product range is based on the spherical CHRONITAL and the angular GRITTAL, which are used alone or in combination.

The heart of the production are two high-performance induction melting furnaces, which mainly melt down recycling scrap. 63 employees work in development, production and administration at the company headquarters in Hattingen. More than 30 representative offices worldwide stand for competent technical advice, reliable delivery and fast service.

