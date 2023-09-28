F-Zero 99 Expands with New Tracks and Modes in Latest Update

Nintendo Announces New Content for F-Zero 99

Nintendo has recently announced exciting new updates for F-Zero 99, the battle royale-inspired take on the classic racing game. During the latest Nintendo Direct stream two weeks ago, it was revealed that five new tracks will be added to the game, providing players with even more thrilling racing experiences.

One of the new tracks announced is Red Canyon I. This iconic track will surely bring back nostalgia for fans of the F-Zero series. Additionally, dataminer OatmealDome has revealed that the other four tracks are Mute City II, Port Town I, White Land II, and Death Wind II, although Nintendo has not officially confirmed these tracks yet.

In addition to the new tracks, Nintendo is also introducing Queen League to the Grand Prix mode. This new league will surely amp up the competition and provide new challenges for players to conquer. OatmealDome’s datamining efforts also suggest that there may be more modes coming to the game in the future, giving players even more ways to enjoy F-Zero 99.

For fans who have been eagerly waiting to get their hands on F-Zero 99, it is important to note that the game is included with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. This means that subscribers can dive into the exhilarating racing action right away. F-Zero 99 is exclusively available for the Nintendo Switch platform.

The anticipation is building as players await the arrival of these exciting updates for F-Zero 99. With the addition of new tracks and the possibility of more game modes, fans can look forward to hours of adrenaline-pumping races. Get ready to rev up your engines and experience the thrill of F-Zero 99 on the Nintendo Switch!