Ghostscript: code execution vulnerability | news.de

As the BSI reports, a vulnerability has been found in Ghostscript. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on July 14th, 2023 to a vulnerability for Ghostscript that became known on June 28th, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products Debian Linux, Fedora Linux, Ubuntu Linux and open source Ghostscript are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-B240EBD9AA (Status: 07/14/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for Ghostscript – Risk: medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.8.

Ghostscript Bug: Vulnerability allows code execution

Ghostscript is a free interpreter of the PostScript and Portable Document Format (PDF) page description languages.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Ghostscript to run arbitrary code.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-36664 traded.

Systems affected by the Ghostscript vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Fedora Linux (cpe:/o:fedoraproject:fedora)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

Open Source Ghostscript (cpe:/a:ghostscript:ghostscript)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-B240EBD9AA vom 2023-07-14 (14.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6213-1 vom 2023-07-10 (11.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Debian Security Advisory DSA-5446 vom 2023-07-03 (04.07.2023)

For more information, see:

RedHat Bugzilla from 2023-06-27 (28.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the 4th version of this IT security notice for Ghostscript. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

06/28/2023 – Initial version

07/04/2023 – Added new updates from Debian

07/11/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

07/14/2023 – Added new updates of Fedora

