In recent years, more and more mouse products with special shapes and various functions have appeared on the market, such as honeycomb baskets, side rockers or larger and larger mice, but there are still some who like the classic appearance. Players think that sensors and micro-movement materials with the right size, suitable price, and smoothness are the key points of purchase.

This time iRocks M31E has launched two colors of pink and white besides black. In addition to just meeting the above conditions, it also added colors that these two girls can’t refuse. Not only the classic appearance, but also the main micro-motion is the use of HUANO’s micro-motion The switch has a lifespan of 60 million clicks. In ten years, it can be clicked 500,000 times a month. It can be said to bring users the highest specification experience in terms of use control and life.

Specification

Interface: USB

Number of keys: 7 keys

Resolution: 200-6200 dpi

Rate of return: 125/250/500/1000 Hz

Backlight form: RGB LED

Support application software

Current consumption: Max 100 mA

Product size: 122mm X 70mm X 42mm

USB cable length: 180 cm

Product weight: about 88 g (without wire), about 120 g (including wire)

System Requirements: Windows® 7 Windows® 8.1, Windows® 10, Windows® 11

The girl’s heart is bubbling on the market!

iRocks M31E uses the same base color as the mouse to create an outer box with a sense of agile jumping design. This time out of the box is full of girlish pink and white new colors. Under the simple appearance, there are high-end micro switches inside. After opening the package, you will only see the mouse body and the manual. The editor also briefly summarized several features for everyone at the beginning.

• Adopt HUANO high-end micro switch, 60 million clicks life

• Designed with gaming-grade optical engine and colorful RGB backlighting

• Soft braided wire design, more comfortable to operate

• Built-in memory to store custom settings

• Support software adjustment, can adjust DPI, key function, macro and RGB backlight effects



→ M31E A box full of jumpy feeling.



→ Contents.

M31E belongs to the most classic appearance of the digital meter. It fits the hand shape and makes the operation feel very good. Under the double new color rendering, it looks very small and cute. The outline of the main body looks symmetrical at first glance, but in fact he is slightly inclined, suitable for right-hand use. Below the mouse, you can see a circle of RGB light bars surrounding the mouse. There are two extra buttons on the left, which can define related macro functions. In the middle of the mouse, there are two DPI switching buttons. The 2 buttons can quickly switch DPI, and the range that can be switched is 200 to 6200 DPI, which is suitable for players with higher resolution screens or those who want to be more responsive.

There are solid cross engravings under both sides of the mouse to increase the friction when the thumb holds the mouse; the right side of the mouse is also cross engraved. In terms of internal materials, the M31E has not been compromised because of its simple appearance. The micro switch adopts HUANO’s high-durability optical micro switch, which can withstand 60 million clicks, so users can use it with peace of mind. The M31E mouse also has internal memory to support custom parameter adjustment, allowing the player’s data to be stored in the mouse, so that the player can change the computer without having to re-adjust the settings.



→ M31E pink, white.



→ The LOGO is in the middle of the mouse arc.



→ Slightly inclined to the right, suitable for right-hand use.



→ Move the mouse up and down to adjust the DPI and scroll wheel.



→ Left side of mouse.



→ Right side of the mouse.

There are 3 mouse feet on the bottom of the mouse, which are made of 100% TPFE Teflon material. The Teflon mouse feet are also pasted with a protective film before leaving the factory. Remember to tear them off before use. In the middle of the mouse you can see the location of the optical sensor.



→ Bottom of the mouse.

The part of the M31E wire is made of paracord braided wire, which is composed of braided wire with soft characteristics and ultra-light weight, which can make the player hardly feel the existence of the wire when operating the mouse, and then see the gold-plated wire down. USB connector with magnetic ring to further improve signal quality.



→ Paracord braided wire.



→ Gold-plated USB connector.

To actually grasp this M31E, the size of the mouse body is about medium size. I think it is quite easy to grasp the grip with two fingers on the cover, which I am used to. The ring finger and little finger can indeed be easily placed on the M31E. The right side of the mouse, and the side button position can also be easily clicked directly with the thumb. The overall grip is quite smooth. As for players with big hands, if they are used to grasping and clicking, it will be very good, but Mastery may be less appropriate.



→ The right size for most players.

M31E Lighting Demonstration

The RGB of the M31E is located in the left and right buttons, the LOGO and the lower part of the mouse. Because of the special position of the RGB, players can clearly see the smudge of the light on the mouse pad when using the mouse. It is especially recommended to use a pure white mouse. Pad, you can see the colorful color jump more clearly.

Summarize

This M31E mouse launched by iRocks has a classic appearance and a very throbbing pink and white color, taking into account both male and female gamers. The mouse specification only has the standard left and right buttons, scroll wheel, DPI switch button and two extra function buttons on the left side. It can be said that it is a good choice for a mouse with a classic appearance.

In terms of materials, they are of course quite good. Game-level sensors and high-end micro switches bring the best control and best durability. The extra RGB lighting embellishment also makes the whole thing not really too monotonous.

For those looking for a classic-looking and durable mouse, consider the iRocks M31E.