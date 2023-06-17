Greentech Award for climate researcher Johan Rockström

This man has been talking fast about the climate crisis for years – and has now been awarded the honorary prize at the Greentech Festival: We are talking about the internationally renowned environmental scientist Johan Rockström from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK).

While technologies that are actively used and promoted by companies were presented in the other categories at the Greentech Festival, the “Special Achievement Award” was presented to a scientist.

The director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research Prof. Dr. Johan Rockström was honored for his commitment and leadership in his field.

Greentech Rockstar Rock current

The Swedish resilience researcher, internationally known for his work on global sustainability and planetary boundaries, advises e.g. B. UN institutions, speaks at TED events and appears in the Netflix film Breaking Boundaries on.

Rock current has published more than 150 scientific papers ranging from practical land and water use to global sustainability. He is ranked among the most cited researchers in the world by Clarivate Analytics.

Expert in climate science and sustainability research

Born in Sweden, he has extensive knowledge and experience in the fields of climate science, earth system analysis and sustainability research. His scientific work has been instrumental in understanding the impact of climate change and human activities on the environment.

Rockström, together with a group of scientists, developed the concept of planetary limits. This concept identifies nine critical environmental domains, such as climate change, biodiversity loss and water consumption, that should not be exceeded in order to maintain planetary stability.

His work has helped raise awareness of Earth’s finite resources and encouraged policymakers to take action to protect the planet.

international significant impact on climate research

Overall, Johan Rockström has had a significant impact on climate research and the political debate on sustainability. Through his scientific expertise, commitment and communication skills, he helps improve understanding of the complex challenges of climate change and promote solutions for a more sustainable future.

Congrats, Johan. Award is very well deserved!