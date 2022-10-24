He asked for a “delivery” high-CP value mobile phone with good battery life and good battery life. Netizens pointed out that this key is important

Hundreds of mobile phone uses! A netizen plans to buy a mobile phone mainly for “delivery work” with a budget of about 4,000 to 5,000 yuan. He mentioned that it needs high power and good battery life. He asked netizens to recommend it, but many netizens emphasized that just asking for battery life is not enough. Pay attention to this “critical factor”.

A netizen said in MobileComm of PTT that he wants to buy a second mobile phone. The price is about 4,000 to 5,000 yuan. , “It doesn’t hurt if it’s broken”, the biggest requirement is “don’t run the phone and you can’t move it” when running navigation, I selected the realme narzo 30A priced at 3,990 yuan and the POCO M3 priced at 3,999 yuan and asked netizens to recommend it, which attracted many netizens. discuss.

Almost netizens do not recommend choosing POCO M3, because POCO M3 has been reported a lot of disasters before, some people said from their own experience, “POCO M3 crashed once before the warranty expired, and went to change the motherboard, and it crashed again after about half a year. I just lost it after (after) the protection.”, “POCO M3 navigation (in encounter) the sun will be so hot that it jumps out of overheating, and then the whole thing is (machine).”

Netizens do not recommend POCO M3 mobile phones, saying that it is prone to overheating and death, and the product has also been removed from the official website. (Photo taken from Xiaomi’s official website)

Some netizens said,In addition to strong battery life, the “nit” value of “brightness” is the real key point. It is recommended to choose an OLED phone with better brightness. If the number of nits is not enough, ” It’s really hard to see in the big sun”. For example, the POCO M3 mentioned above has a maximum brightness of 400 nits. Some bloggers have measured that there will be reflection problems when placed in the sun; the screen brightness of the realme narzo 30A is 570 nits. There is a gap between the two.

The realme narzo 30A screen has a brightness of 570 nits, but the product has been removed from the official website. (Photo taken from realme official website)

However, some netizens also recommend other mobile phones for delivery work, such asPOCO M4 Pro, screen brightness up to 700 nitsthe battery capacity is 5000mAh, but the budget needs to be “squeeze a little”, the machine is priced at 5999 yuan;Redmi Note 11s, the screen has a maximum brightness of 1000 nitsthe battery capacity is the same as 5000mAh, but the price is slightly more expensive, priced at 6999 yuan.

In addition to the strong battery life, the “nit” value of “brightness” is the real focus of the mobile phone that is to be used for delivery work. The picture shows the POCO M4 Pro. The screen brightness reaches 700 nits and the battery capacity is 5000mAh. (Retrieved from POCO’s official website)

The maximum brightness of the Redmi Note 11s screen is 1000 nits and the battery capacity is 5000mAh. (Photo taken from Xiaomi’s official website)

