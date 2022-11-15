Home Technology How to hide the live feed of the dynamic island – Saydigi-Tech |
How to hide real-time information of dynamic island


The iPhone 14 Pro series dynamic island can display the status of charging, AirDrop progress, listening music… and many other real-time information, but if you don’t want others to see the real-time information on your dynamic island, you can turn it off!

It turned out that as long as the real-time information is displayed on the dynamic island, you can use your fingerleft to rightorright to leftSwipe, the dynamic island will suspend the display of real-time information. If you want to take a screenshot at this time, you don’t have to worry about accidentally seeing the information of the dynamic island on your own. If you want to display the real-time information of the dynamic island again, just swipe in the opposite direction, and the information will be displayed again.

If you are using two apps at the same time, something likeListen to music and countdown at the same timeIn the case of use, you can first pull the small bubbles to the large dynamic island field to close, and then slide the information on the dynamic island like just now, you can temporarily hide it.

