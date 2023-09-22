Ivanti Endpoint Manager: New security vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Ivanti Endpoint Manager. Several vulnerabilities have been identified. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in Information Technology (BSI) published a security advisory for Ivanti Endpoint Manager on September 22, 2023. The report lists several vulnerabilities that make an attack possible. The operating systems Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the Ivanti Endpoint Manager product are affected by the security vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Ivanti Security Advisory (As of September 21, 2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for Ivanti Endpoint Manager – Risk: medium

Risk level: 2 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to create a priority list for taking countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used to determine the severity levels of a vulnerability. The Base Score evaluates the requirements for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The temporal score also takes changes over time in the danger situation into account. According to the CVSS, the severity of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 7.5.

Ivanti Endpoint Manager Bug: Vulnerabilities and CVE Numbers

Ivanti Endpoint Manager is endpoint management software for centrally managing user profiles and devices.

A remote attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Ivanti Endpoint Manager to disclose information or conduct a server side request forgery attack.

The vulnerabilities were classified by individual serial numbers using the CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) referencing system CVE-2023-38344 and CVE-2023-38343.

Systems affected by the security gap at a glance

Operating systems

Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Ivanti Endpoint Manager < 2022 SU4 (cpe:/a:ivanti:endpoint_manager)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to fix them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information about the latest version of the software in question as well as the availability of security patches or information about workarounds. If you have any further questions or uncertainties, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources of updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Ivanti Security Advisory vom 2023-09-21 (22.09.2023)

For more information, see:

Ivanti Security Advisory vom 2023-09-21 (22.09.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Ivanti Endpoint Manager. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can see the changes made using the version history below.

September 22, 2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created using AI based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at notice@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find hot news, current videos and a direct line to the editorial team.

roj/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

