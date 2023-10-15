Home » Limited-Time Free Downloads of “Blazing Sails” & “QUBE Ultimate Bundle” Announced by Epic Games Store
by admin
Epic Games Store Offers Limited-Time Free Downloads of “Blazing Sails” and “QUBE Ultimate Bundle”

In an exciting announcement, Epic Games Store revealed that it will be offering free downloads of two popular games, “Blazing Sails” and “QUBE Ultimate Bundle,” for a limited time. From now until 23:00 on October 19, Taiwan time, players can avail themselves of these games and enjoy unrestricted gameplay at their convenience.

“Blazing Sails,” developed by Get Up Games, is a thrilling pirate battle action game. Players have the opportunity to form their own pirate crews and ships, collaborating with fellow gamers to take on intense battles on land and sea. The game boasts various gameplay modes such as the “Treasure Hunt” treasure hunting mode, “Battle Royale” mode, and “Galleon Conquest” sailing expedition. Additionally, numerous ship customization options add an extra layer of excitement to the gameplay.

On the other hand, the “QUBE Ultimate Bundle” offers a fresh take on the original “QUBE” released in 2012 and the “QUBE Director’s Cut” introduced in 2014. Scheduled for release in 2022, the “QUBE 10th Anniversary” edition incorporates new levels and content. Furthermore, players will find the “QUBE 2 Deluxe Edition” bundled with the main chapter and DLC season pass content of “QUBE 2,” allowing them to dive into an immersive puzzle action adventure from a first-person perspective.

Notably, Epic Games Store has also announced that “Eternal Threads,” a captivating puzzle adventure, and “The Evil Within,” a spine-chilling survival horror game, will be available for free download in the future. Gamers who are fond of these genres should keep an eye out for the opportunity to acquire these games without any charge.

Do not miss out on this excellent chance to experience the thrill of “Blazing Sails” and the intricate puzzles of “QUBE Ultimate Bundle.” With limited-time free downloads, Epic Games Store continues to bring joy and excitement to the gaming community.

