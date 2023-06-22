Home » Metal Gear Solid: The Master Collection Vol. 1 launches in October
by admin
When Metal Gear Solid: The Master Collection Vol. 1 was announced at the PlayStation Showcase, Konami shared surprisingly little information, as we weren’t even told that the Metal Gear Solid game would be included, which platforms it was coming to, or when it would arrive. The last two have now been answered.

This new trailer reveals that Metal Gear Solid: The Master Collection Vol. 1 will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch on October 24. It was an odd decision when Metal Gear Solid came to North America on October 20, 1998, so it would be absurd not to release the series four days earlier. That doesn’t stop me from getting goosebumps watching these scenes and listening to the music.

