Ninja Foodi Max: XXL hot air fryer for under 200 euros

Are you hungry for crunchy snacks like French fries, vegetable sticks or chicken wings? Then one could Air fryer be the right kitchen appliance for you. This works with air fry technology, so that dishes can be prepared with little or no oil and are therefore particularly low in fat. An XXL device with two independent cooking zones is now available with a strong discount: The Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone currently only costs 199.99 euros at Coolblue.* You can find out who should definitely take advantage of the deal here.

Ninja Foodi Max: This is the offer at Coolblue

Normally the price for the Foodi Max Dual Zone (model AF451EU) is 269.99 euros. At Coolblue you currently only pay 199.99 euros.* That doesn’t quite correspond to the previous best price – but you can’t buy the hot air fryer cheaper anywhere else at the moment. In terms of price, the offer is definitely worth it. However, you should act quickly as the deal could sell out quickly.

This is what the hot air fryer from Ninja offers

As the name suggests, the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone is a two-compartment hot air fryer. These two cooking zones can be operated independently of each other so that programs, times and temperatures can be set individually. You can choose from six preparation functions: Max Crisp, Roasting, Baking, Reheating, Drying and Hot Air Frying. Thanks to the sync function, two different dishes are still ready to be served at the same time.

Die Air fryer Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone at a glance

2,470 watts of power 40 to 240 degrees Celsius Temperature range 9.5 liter capacity Dishwasher-safe accessories Two-year guarantee

With a total capacity of 9.5 liters – 4.75 liters or two kilograms of chicken or 1.4 kilograms of fries fit into each compartment – the device is considered a large-capacity hot air fryer. This means that up to eight people can easily be fed, making the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone particularly suitable for families and large households.

Hot air fryer from Xiaomi as a cheap alternative

You don’t necessarily need an XXL hot air fryer? Then you could find what you’re looking for at Lidl: they have it there Xiaomi Air Fryer for 79.99 euros.* That’s a 46 percent discount on the recommended retail price and also corresponds to the current best price. The model offers a large capacity, with the capacity being adjustable to six or three liters. In addition, the Xiaomi Air Fryer offers a wide temperature range from 40 to 200 degrees Celsius.

1,500 watts of power 40 to 200 degrees Celsius temperature range six liter capacity six pre-programmed cooking modes intelligent touch control panel

