In early June, realme launched the realme GT Neo 3 smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor. According to realme, as soon as it went on the market, it won the same level of mobile phone sales in e-commerce including PChome 24h shopping, momo shopping network, and Shopee Mall. Champion, and all channels have also been out of stock in the past month. However, in order to prepare for Double 11, realme also announced today (26th) that it will be fully replenished, and will launch the new “Hurricane Black” style of realme GT Neo 3 on November 1st.

Realme said that the new “Hurricane Black” color introduced by realme GT Neo 3 for Halloween also inherits the spirit of racing, simulating the asphalt texture of the racing field, using a matte black back cover with a matte feel, under the refraction of the light source, you can see the fine particles The silver light spot, as deep as the Milky Way, brings a visual experience different from the design of the publicity track.

The realme GT Neo 3 is equipped with a 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD+ screen panel, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, built-in independent display chip, which can perform frame rate upscaling effect for specific games; in addition, it has built-in 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space, 5000 mAh battery and 80W flash charge (Taiwan voltage can output 66W), in addition, it is equipped with a 50MP+8MP+2MP triple-lens main camera and a 16MP front camera.

realme GT Neo 3 will be available in realme brand counters, realme online store, PChome 24h shopping, momo shopping network, Shopee Mall, Yahoo Kimo shopping mall and other channels from November 1st. The price is the same as before. It is 14,990 yuan; in addition to celebrate the launch of new colors, realme will also launch a variety of all-black combination preferential prices on the day of launch:

Hurricane Black Combination: The combination contains realme GT Neo 3 Cyclonus Black and realme Quick Charge Power Bank 3 (black). The original price of the combination is 15,589 yuan, and it is now 2,178 yuan, and the discount price is 13,411 yuan.

Shadow Black Combination: Contains realme GT Neo 3T Shadow Black and realme 33W Dart Flash Power Bank 3 Pro (black), the original price of the combination is 14,089 yuan, 23% off, and the discount price is 10,811 yuan.

Wild Black Combination: The combination includes the realme narzo 50 Pro wild black and realme fast charging power bank 3 (black).

Android 13 early adopter program launched

In addition to the new color mobile phones, realme also announced the recruitment of Android 13 trendy game experience officers in the Taiwan market, which is currently open to GT Neo 3 users; realme pointed out that this version provides more fingerprint animations, upgraded dynamic wallpapers, and brings more Rich animation effects, and there will be more personalization options in the notification bar and control center, both in terms of playability and practicality.

In response to local users’ expectations for early access to the new system, realme invited GT Neo 3 users to join the Android 13 early adopter program, test the new system and give feedback during the program, and participate in the building process of realme UI 4.0. From now until November 1st, all users who hold realme GT Neo 3 sold in the Taiwan market, as long as they go to the realme Taiwan event website, log in their user information and mobile phone IMEI serial number, they will have the opportunity to become a realme trendy game experience officer. Try the latest Android 13 early adopter.