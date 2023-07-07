Recapping the First 6 Episodes of Mission: Impossible: How Much Do You Remember?

“Mission: Impossible: Deadly Reckoning” Continues Tom Cruise’s Iconic Role as Ethan Hunt

In 1996, the first episode of “Mission: Impossible” introduced audiences to Ethan Hunt, a skilled agent played by the charismatic Tom Cruise. Since then, the franchise has released six more thrilling episodes, with the latest installment set to be released in 2024. As fans eagerly await the new film, let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit the key plot points and memorable moments from the first six episodes.

In the inaugural episode, Ethan Hunt finds himself framed as a traitor to the IMF (Impossible Mission Force). Hunt must clear his name and catch the real traitor while avoiding capture by his own agency. This episode set the tone for the series, showcasing Ethan’s resourcefulness and determination.

The second episode focuses on a deadly virus and its antidote. Hunt and the IMF are tasked with retrieving these valuable commodities before they fall into the wrong hands. This mission presents various challenges, including exhilarating motorcycle chase scenes that have become a trademark of the franchise.

In the third episode, Ethan’s apprentice, Lindsay, is tragically killed, leaving behind clues to the whereabouts of a mysterious item called the rabbit’s foot. Hunt embarks on a mission to find this artifact before it falls into the hands of a dangerous arms dealer. This episode introduces pivotal characters like Julia and Benji, who play important roles in future missions.

The fourth episode raises the stakes as the CIA denies the existence of the IMF, leaving Ethan to face impending war between the United States and Russia while trying to prove his innocence. This installment is praised for its intense action sequences and a tightly woven plot.

The fifth episode delves into the world of a powerful international terrorist organization called Syndicate. Ethan’s mission is to capture its leader, Solomon, while navigating a complex web of alliances and betrayals. The introduction of the enigmatic spy Ilsa and the arms dealer White Widow adds depth to the story.

In the sixth episode, Ethan faces off against a new adversary, John Lack, who seeks to obtain a dangerous plutonium element. As Ethan investigates, he discovers shocking revelations and faces a thrilling helicopter chase in the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir, India. Ultimately, he saves the world yet again.

Throughout the series, Hunt receives invaluable assistance from key characters like Benji, a technical specialist turned field agent, and Luther, a hacker and loyal friend. The enigmatic White Widow adds her own intrigue as an arms dealer and a partner of the CIA. Ilsa, a British female spy, also becomes an important ally in Ethan’s missions.

The “Mission: Impossible” series is known for its jaw-dropping stunts performed by Tom Cruise himself. From hanging upside down in a secret room to gripping onto a moving airplane, Cruise’s dedication to performing his own stunts has become synonymous with the franchise. Each episode offers its own iconic moments that have captivated audiences for years.

Looking ahead to “Mission: Impossible: Deadly Reckoning,” the trailer offers glimpses of Cruise’s daring motorcycle stunts and the return of familiar characters. It also introduces a new threat and a potential crisis that may test Ethan’s skills and reveal his true identity.

As fans eagerly await the release of the seventh episode, they can bask in the nostalgia of the past six episodes, reliving Ethan Hunt’s thrilling adventures and celebrating Tom Cruise’s iconic portrayal of the beloved agent.

“Mission: Impossible: Deadly Reckoning” is set to hit theaters in 2024, promising another action-packed and adrenaline-fueled chapter in this long-standing franchise.

