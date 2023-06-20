Sangean Gotune 200 in the test: audio adapter for Bluetooth & DAB+ in the car

This makes the device interesting as a tuner for DAB+ for cars, mobile homes, boats or other vehicles in which 12 volt/24 volt connections are available. The device is primarily intended as an accessory for a car.

The rectangular tuner with rounded corners comes with a suction cup car mount. The device itself is attached to the dashboard or windshield with the suction cup. The mount is firm and reliable, and it’s easy to attach. The tuner’s LC display is 9.5 × 4 cm in size. The display is a monochrome display.

The Sangean Gotune 200 is a total of 10.5 cm wide and almost 9.5 cm high. The depth of the tuner is almost 2 cm. The size is about a pack of cigarettes. The connection for the power supply (micro-USB) is located on the back of the device together with the connection for the antenna and jack input and output. The processing makes a stable impression. Buttons and dial don’t look cheap. The display is sharp and large enough to read channels and information while driving.

The Sangean Gotune 200 can be positioned in different places in vehicles with its suction cup mount. The device is not particularly heavy and the holder holds it well to the suction cup. Installation is done in just a few seconds. The connection is usually made via Bluetooth with the car radio, via the FM transmitter or through the jack output to the Aux-In input of the car radio.

The power is supplied via a micro-USB connection (unfortunately no USB-C). The USB cable is included in the scope of delivery, as is an adapter for the cigarette lighter in the car. The adapter has two USB ports. A jack plug is not included, but a high-quality throw antenna cable is. An antenna for the disc is not included. Since the antenna connection is standardized, other antennas can also be connected to improve reception, such as roof antennas.

After the Sangean Gotune 200 has been supplied with energy through its USB power connection and the corresponding cable has been connected to the antenna socket, the setup can begin.

It is operated entirely using the buttons on the tuner. A large part of the settings can be controlled with the push-turn button, which is a sensible concept since many vehicles rely on similar options. The operation is generally not complicated, it is not possible to control the tuner via the display.

After starting with the on/off switch, the tuner first scans for stations and shows the number found on the display. The device then starts playing the first DAB station. By turning the knob, the tuner changes to the next station. The device can save frequently used stations as favorites. There are ten memory slots each for DAB+ and FM. The keys are backlit by default. However, this can be changed in the settings. The color of the key illumination always remains white.

The tuner DAB+ via the supplied antenna. The tuner shows the station name, the quality of the reception and the set volume on the display. The Gotune 200 also displays information that is transmitted with the transmitters on its LCD. Drivers will then also receive traffic information when receiving terrestrial DAB+.

Communication with the built-in car radio takes place via an FM transmitter, via aux cable or via Bluetooth (HFP, A2DP, AVRCP). After switching off the tuner, the monitor remains dark. The brightness of the display cannot be adjusted.

In addition to the possibility of receiving stations via DAB+, the tuner can also receive and output data via Bluetooth. In particular, music from a smartphone or tablet can be played here via Bluetooth. This also works with Spotify and Co., for example. A hands-free system is included, which can also be controlled with the rotary push button. However, the Gotune 200 does not display the phone’s phone book, but it does have a built-in microphone.

The Sangean Gotune 200 currently costs 89 euros.

If you would like to receive DAB+ in your car, truck, mobile home or boat, but the built-in radio is not able to do so, the Sangean Gotune 200 is a tuner you need to retrofit. The hands-free system can also be useful if the vehicle does not have its own. The device also serves as a Bluetooth receiver, for example to play music on a smartphone in the car. Even an FM transceiver is on board. The operating concept is consistent and the tuner is easy to use.

