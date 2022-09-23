At this moment, at this moment, at this scene… It should be the best choice to be a party and so on.



With the release of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series, and the release time of RDNA 3 confirmed on November 3, AMD began to adjust the suggested price of the Radeon RX 6000 series earlier.

The AMD Radeon RX 6000 series has been released for nearly 2 years and is approaching the end of the product life cycle.

This price adjustment is not only in response to the end of the product life cycle, but more importantly because the price of the GeForce RTX 30 series has been lowered many times, and AMD officials have not done much.

From the exposure briefing, the flagship. The Radeon RX 6950 XT has been slashed to $999 from $1,099 at launch, followed by the Radeon RX 6900 XT at $699, making this $999 graphics card even more attractive at launch.

The Radeon RX 6000 series of the RDNA 2 architecture has begun to be lowered, and some players may be welcomed, but more people must be looking forward to the next GeForce RTX 40 series and Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards.

We clearly know that the GeForce RTX 4090 will be released on October 12, as for the GeForce RTX 4080 series in November, and the Radeon RX 7000 series with the RDNA 3 architecture is expected to be released before the end of November. Maybe this time, when A wait party is a good choice.