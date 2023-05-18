The 7 best sports headphones with Bluetooth 2023 in comparison

Whether music, podcast or audio book – there are many reasons to always carry a pair of headphones with you. Especially in sports, however, music helps immensely to stay at the right pace and to feel motivated. Bluetooth headphones in particular show their full strength here. They offer a high level of comfort, good sound and do not require any annoying cables. This allows athletes to fully concentrate on their body and breathing.

The cable gets tangled, the in-ear headphones fall out of the ear, there is an unpleasant hissing noise – with the wrong headphones, a lot can go wrong if you really want to concentrate on your own fitness. It’s all the more convenient when you’ve found the right headphones – ones that suit your sporting routine and listening preferences and have a good fit in your ears. We introduce you to the best Bluetooth headphones for sports that are technically impressive.

This is how athletes recognize good Bluetooth headphones

Sports headphones have to withstand a greater load than headphones for listening at home, so practical features such as sweat and water protection are important. In addition, they must be stable in or on the ear to allow the greatest possible freedom of movement. A stable and reliable Bluetooth connection and solid sound quality are just as essential for undisturbed sports flow. There is a wide range of Bluetooth headphones in different price categories, especially in terms of design and the additional functions optimized for sports.

The best sports headphones with Bluetooth

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Small, practical and available in three colors: these are the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. They are available in a purple, black or white variant. But not only the design is impressive, but also the specs. Active noise cancellation (ANC) is integrated and the playback time including the case can be up to eight hours when fully charged. In addition, various sensors are installed, including an acceleration sensor, position sensor, Hall sensor, proximity sensor and touch sensor. This allows the earbuds to detect when you take them out of your ear and automatically pause playback.

Advantages:

water protected

strong noise cancellation

good sound quality

fast bluetooth connection

Disadvantages:

some functions only for Samsung users

a bit expensive

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless

The Sport True Wireless from Sennheiser is also compact and suitable for every workout. The playback time of up to 27 hours including the case is particularly impressive – according to the manufacturer, depending on use. In addition, the Bluetooth headphones are IP54 certified, so they offer protection against dust, splash water and sweat. With the associated Smart Control app, you can adjust the necessary settings to get the best sound out of the headphones. A shortcoming, however, is that ANC is not integrated.

Advantages:

Very good value for money

IP54

good sound

very long playback time

sits very well

Disadvantages:

no ANC

Loading time can take a while

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2

Ambient noise off, cool beats on: The lightweight and comfortable ANC headphones Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 can be adjusted so well to the shape of the ear that the in-ears can take part in any sports adventure. To block out the noise of the city while working out, the beautifully designed buds feature active noise cancellation, allowing for a pure, distraction-free listening experience. All that remains is the powerful and dynamic sound of the music. Also beneficial is the practical anti-wind noise design, which ensures that you can enjoy every fresh breeze while walking, running or cycling and still ensure clear, interference-free call quality at any speed.

Advantages:

convincing noise cancellation

high wearing comfort

Noble design

pretty tough

bass-heavy top-class sound

long battery life

additional wireless charging possible with transport case

Disadvantages:

Bose Sport Earbuds

The wireless Bluetooth headphones developed by Bose have been optimized for maximum performance. The sound appears almost lifelike. The ear inserts supplied in three sizes ensure the perfect fit for every workout. Thanks to protection class IPX4, there is protection against splash water and sweat. During phone calls, the ambient noise is also largely isolated and the person you are talking to can be clearly understood at all times.

Advantages:

easy operation by touch sensor control

secure fit and high wearing comfort due to different ear inserts

Microphone system with directional microphone characteristics for easy-to-understand telephone calls

Additional charging possible with the charging case

Disadvantages:

Volume control via touch takes practice

only splash water protection according to IPX4

relatively short battery life

JBL Reflect Aero

The Bluetooth headphones Reflect Aero from JBL are powerful true wireless in-ears with a convincing battery life of up to 24 hours. Thanks to several attachments supplied, they are suitable for many ear shapes and have a firm fit. Those who combine the sports headphones with the JBL app in particular can access many additional functions such as a video mode or even acoustic help if the earphones should to have been lost.

In addition, the JBL Reflect Aero with six microphones also offer good call quality and are also protected against dust and water according to IP68. The sound quality was also convincing in our TECHBOOK test; Especially for in-ear Bluetooth headphones, the low frequencies should be emphasized positively.

Advantages:

sit firmly in the ear

long battery life

excellent sound quality and adaptable ANC

many setting options via app

good video mode with reduced latency

waterproof and dustproof according to IP68

very good value for money

Disadvantages:

somewhat clumsy service

Charging case looks worn out quickly

only three attachments of different sizes

ANC inefficient with loud noises, close conversations, etc.

Teufel Airy Sports

The Teufel Airy Sports are among the cheaper headphone models, but they have a lot to offer in addition to their relatively low price: The robust sports professionals score with their comfortable and secure fit and follow every movement thanks to their antibacterial silicone brackets. They are also waterproof according to IPX7 and can therefore not only be used in the rain, but also when swimming in fresh water. Its long-lasting battery lasts for more than eleven hours and therefore provides motivation and music even during longer workouts. Their sound is balanced and convinces with nuanced mids and pleasant bass. The wireless connection is also stable.

Advantages:

balanced, powerful sound

impressive battery performance (up to 25 hours)

sit securely and comfortably

waterproof (IPX7)

Disadvantages:

Soundcore Life A1

These Bluetooth in-ears from Soundcore can offer users an unbeatable sound profile. Balanced sound experiences are achieved through the 8 millimeter audio drivers. Three different modes suit music lovers as well as users who focus on podcasts and audio books. The wireless listening pleasure of the Soundcore Life A1 can also last a full nine hours. Those in a hurry benefit from the short loading time. It only takes ten minutes of charging to deliver 1.5 hours of playback. The headphones must offer IPX7 certification and are therefore also protected against submersion.

Advantages:

long term

short loading times

Hardly any distortion even at high volume

Mids and basses can still be heard clearly at reduced volume

Spare rubbers neatly lined up in the packaging

high accuracy of fit in the storage and charging box

Extra charges through case

waterproof according to IPX7

Disadvantages:

Buttons are more difficult to remove from the ear due to missing stems

JBL Reflect Flow Pro

The wireless JBL Reflect Flow are ideal for sports fans who want to go out there in any weather and who want to give the best performance undisturbed even in crowded gyms. They are characterized by their comfortable and stable fit as well as their many protective functions, which ensure that the true wireless headphones can take part in every workout and every outdoor activity. The Bluetooth headphones are IP68-certified and thus offer the highest possible protection against rain and dust. They are also suitable for endurance training, as their battery lasts up to ten hours. It is also practical that they can be controlled via the language assistant or via the buttons integrated in the earphones – whether for incoming calls or to switch the music forwards and backwards, they offer full flexibility.

Advantages:

pleasant wearing comfort

bass-heavy sound

easy handling

long battery life (up to ten hours)

Extra charge through the transport case possible

waterproof and dustproof according to IP68

Disadvantages:

no bluetooth multipoint

Conclusion on the Bluetooth headphones for sports

Bluetooth headphones are available in many designs – whether as earbuds, headband headphones or in the classic sports version. This in turn affects the audio quality and wearing comfort, among other things. We recommend: try them on and see which type of headphones suits you best. When buying, you should also pay attention to whether the Bluetooth sports headphones are waterproof. Some of the little top performers are only protected against splash water – while other models still work after a dive.