When it comes to performance SUVs, everyone will definitely not forget Lamborghini’s Urus. After all, it is a product launched by a supercar brand. Its acceleration ability is definitely not too bad, and the BMW brand from Germany also has an “M” As a performance promoter, the sub-brand is not a problem if you want to have a strong control pleasure, but if you want an SUV with a lot of space and can run well, then you can consider the X7 M60i, which has three rows of seats. , Even the performance is a first-class role. Even if there is a straight-line confrontation with the Lamborghini Urus in the same field, the huge body of the X7 can still compete with it. Although the Urus still wins in the end, the X7 M60i does not lose. too much.

The X7 M60i can even slightly beat the Urus in the initial stage, and it seems that its performance is quite strong. (Photo source / Recap from [email protected])

Lamborghini Urus has a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbocharged engine with a maximum horsepower of 650 horsepower and a peak torque of 86.7 kg. The ground performance is quite good. On the other hand, the BMW X7 M60i is equipped with a 4.4-liter V8 twin-turbocharged engine with a maximum output of 530 horsepower and 76.5 kg. It is also equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel drive version. The weight of the Urus is 2,199 kg, while that of the X7 M60i is 2,675 kg. Just from the difference in weight and power, it should not be difficult to see who will win this competition.

The Urus completed the acceleration of 400 meters in 11.9 seconds, while the rival X7 M60i actually took only 12.5 seconds. (Photo source / Recap from [email protected])

In the race, it can be seen that the two were evenly divided at the start. The X7 M60i even slightly beat the Urus, but then the Urus showed a strong acceleration ability and began to lead the whole race. It finally took 11.9 seconds to complete the 400-meter race. In fact, the X7 M60i only took 12.5 seconds. Considering that this is a 7-seater SUV with a weight of 2,675 kg, this performance is already very good. In addition to the Urus winning, the Urus also won the acceleration and braking tests during driving, but if you want performance and space, you can only choose the X7, a powerful beast.

