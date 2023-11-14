The First Android-Powered Mobile Phone from Polestar, Set to Arrive in 2024 to Accompany Its Electric Cars

The first mobile phone with Android from the Swedish firm Polestar, a subsidiary of Volvo, is set to arrive in 2024. This new phone will accompany its electric cars and offer a more continuous experience to its customers. Leaked in an internal company video, the Polestar Phone is anticipated to be a top-of-the-range device mounted with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and will integrate Flyme Auto’s experience with the device firmware.

This move follows a trend of car manufacturers venturing into the mobile phone market to offer a more integrated experience with their vehicles. NIO, a Chinese car company, has already launched the NIO Phone as a prelude to further developments. This trend highlights a shift in the perception of vehicles as more than just transportation, but rather as gadgets with wheels.

The idea behind the Polestar Phone is believed to be part of the integration of Meizu into the automotive giant Geely. With this synergy, the Meizu software team will adapt Flyme OS for the cars of some brands in the group’s market in China. The leaked video of the Polestar Phone reveals a final design and advances in the phases of its development, indicating a forthcoming commercialization.

Observations on the leaked design note characteristic details of the Meizu 20 series, indicating Meizu’s influence in the phone’s development. The phone will feature a distinctive touch with the Polestar logo engraved on the frame and is said to boast top-of-the-range possibilities.

While the details on its availability remain uncertain, the Polestar Phone is anticipated to be exclusive to the Chinese market due to its integration with Flyme Auto and Flyme OS. The company is expected to release more information in the coming months.

The launch of the Polestar Phone is highly anticipated and holds the promise of delivering a seamless experience for customers of Polestar’s electric cars. With its integration of advanced technology and features, the Polestar Phone is set to mark a significant milestone for the Swedish firm.

