The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears Raiders｜Ten Must-Learn Practical Knowledge Tips for Beginners

The Legend of Zelda Kingdom of Tears Raiders 10 Must-Learn Practical Knowledge and Tips for Beginners Opening up Wasteland｜Global Machine fans have been waiting for many years for Nintendo’s masterpiece Game Breath of the Wild sequel “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom of Tears” finally on May 12 Officially launched, the “Hong Kong 01” technology plaything channel provides game guides. The following are ten practical knowledge and tips that must be learned for game development, especially for players who have never played the previous game and started to enter the pit from the Kingdom of Tears. Process helps a lot.



1. Hold all items along the road

It can be said to be the basis of any open world game, and “Tears of the Kingdom” is no exception, especially almost all the materials in this work are useful, especially edible things, no matter how bad they are, they can be eaten to restore blood ; Therefore, players may not need to work very hard to actively collect various materials, but they should pick up all the things they see along the way.

No matter what it is, just pick it up first.

2. Regular dishes

“Stop eating food” can be said to be a major feature since Breath of the Wild, and it is equally important in “Tears of the Kingdom”: players can enter the menu at any time (the game will be paused) and eat food to restore blood, and there is no limit to the degree of satiety. The class design can keep “eating and eating” until the enemy is defeated, so when you are in crisis in a battle, you should stop eating decisively. In the early stage, the “Fruit Mixed Mushroom” made with any combination of fruits and mushrooms is enough for a period of time; in the middle stage, you can use dishes made of animal meat or fish to restore more hearts.

If you have nothing to do, cook more rice and bring it with you.

In addition, if you are a player who is new to the pit, remember the way of cookingFirst select “Handheld” in the menu to select ingredients(You can add a variety of ingredients after holding a food),After selecting all the ingredients, press B to leave the menu, then press A on the side of the pot to put in the ingredients for cooking; Throwing ingredients directly to the fire will only turn into grilled ingredients instead of cooking. After successfully cooking once, you can choose to cook with recipes at the ingredients, so you don’t have to hold the ingredients every time.

3. Solve temples first

The temple is a major feature of the Legend of Zelda series. There are many temples scattered throughout the map. Each temple is a level challenge that focuses on solving puzzles (sometimes with battles). You can get rewards after completion .The most basic is to get 1 “Light of Blessing”, and if you collect enough 4, you can increase the heart or energy limit at any statue. The more hearts you have, the less likely you are to die, the more energy you have, the farther you can run/fly, and you can climb walls more easily, so the sooner you get rid of nature, the better.at the same timeTemples are also teleportation pointsso even if you don’t plan to challenge it to solve puzzles, you should interact with the temple once to unlock the teleportation point and come back later.

Clear the temple to get the light of blessing

As for how to choose the heart and energy, I personally suggest to take the heart 2~3 times first, and then change the energy (at least 2~3 times), because the energy bar at the beginning is too short, running two steps and running out of breath (3 seconds male forest Gram…); After changing energy twice, the game experience will be greatly improved.

4. Prioritize opening the bird watchtower (open map & teleportation point)

The Bird Watchtower can be said to be one of the most important facilities in the game. When the player starts the Bird Watch Tower, he can open the map of the area; not only that, the Bird Watch Tower is also a teleportation point, and more importantly,Players can fly directly into the air at the bird’s-eye view tower, and then glide to the place they want to goIt is much more convenient than climbing mountains and wading by yourself (this is also the reason why you suggested to increase the upper limit of energy earlier), the sooner you open it, the more convenient it will be for the subsequent process.

But on the other hand, you don’t have to force yourself to open the bird’s-eye view tower with the full map first. After all, the enemy strength in many mid-to-late-stage areas is high. If youIn the early days, when you only got 4-6 hearts and went there, it was easy to be instantly killed by miscellaneous soldiers on the street.;Plus, when the upper limit of energy is not high, it is difficult to fly from one bird watchtower to another by gliding. Taiwan will do. In addition, in addition to the bird watchtower that monitored the fort at the beginning,Almost every other bird’s-eye view tower requires solving a puzzle to enable itthe puzzle-solving method will be explained in another article later.

It’s not a problem to use the bird’s-eye view tower until you solve the puzzle, but I personally think it’s not good that you can’t even open the teleportation point before solving the puzzle. This will force you to solve the puzzle before leaving, or you will have to pay more next time Go back with great strength…

5. Make good use of the telephoto camera and thumbtack functions

At the beginning of the game, after obtaining the “Purya Tablet”, the binoculars and map pin functions will be available. Push pins are a very convenient function. Mark the other bird’s-eye view towers and temples first, so you won’t be afraid to spend time looking for them later.

Press R3 to turn on the telescope and then press A to add pushpins directly, which is very convenient

6. Make good use of lock-on and side jump/back jump

This is an operation taught by one of the temples, but the game does not directly provide it (of course, if you have played Breath of the Wild, you will know it): After locking the enemy (press ZL), you can enter the direction + jump, and you can perform a side jump Or the evasive action of jumping back.in the gameMost enemy attacks can be avoided by jumping sideways or backwards,on the contraryIf you don’t know how to jump, even the soldiers on the side of the road can easily beat the player into a mentally retarded playerPlayers who have just entered the pit must master it as soon as possible.

7. Use the environment and attributes to fight

“Tears of the Kingdom” inherits the physics engine of Breath of the Wild and the rich interactive gameplay of the environment and items. In many cases, the interaction of the environment and items can make the battle much easier; there is no need for any high-end or complicated operations, as long as you use the most basic ones Such as detonating explosive barrels, or flying enemies who don’t know how to swim into the water for instant kills, etc. are quite enough. In addition, if facing multiple enemies, it is a good way to freeze some enemies first and then deal with them one by one, or use bomb flowers to output range.

8. Reserve Zonau Capsules

Zonau Capsules are Zonau devices that can be worn on the body, and can be obtained through the “gacha machine” Zonau device manufacturing machines placed throughout the empty island; these devices are very practical, such as fans can be used to make rafts or The car and the faucet can be added to weapons as a convenient lighter, the cooking device can save lives when you forget to prepare food, and even the wings can be used simply as a slate. It is always good to carry more on your body.

9. Always keep firewood

First put the firewood on the ground and light it (you can use flint and steel, flame fruit, or a weapon with a fire tap or ruby, etc.) to create a campfire; campfire has many magical functions, such as adjusting the time, and can also be used to roast and grind when necessary Mushroom back to the blood and so on.butThe most important thing is to cooperate with “Hairalu Blanket Fruit”，It can increase the intensity of the fire to generate an updraft and rise to a high place all at onceit is a very practical skill when you don’t have much energy in the early stage, and can save a lot of effort in climbing walls.

10. Utilization of four major abilities

In the prologue of the game, you can already obtain the four major abilities of this episode: “Ultimate Hand”, “Building with Surplus Materials”, “Talking to the Sky” and “Reversing the Universe”. The abilities used, proficient use of these abilities is the most important experience in clearing the customs in this episode. The practical experience of the four major abilities can be found in another article:

