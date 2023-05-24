The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 (Ti) is here!

It took a while, but now it’s here: Nvidia’s new middle class in the form of the GeForce RTX 4060 (Ti). This time there will be three different versions. The first is available in stores from today.

After there were already suitable graphics cards for 4K and WQHD gaming, the first new models, which are primarily aimed at Full HD gamers, are now following. Of course they are also based on the Ada Lovelace architecture. Accordingly, gamers also benefit from DLSS 3 and all other practical features that the current graphics card generation has to offer.

DLSS 3 can use AI to generate additional frames for a smoother gaming experience. We have already shown the effects of this in our test of a GeForce RTX 4060 laptop.

In addition, the graphics cards are supported by the NVIDIA Studio platform. Perfect for streamers, video editors and 3D artists. In creative work, the GPUs also score with fourth-generation Tensor Cores and their accelerated AI functions.

The models at a glance

The standard GeForce RTX 4060 has 3,072 shader units and clocks at up to 2.46 GHz in boost. The GDDR6 video memory is 8 GB and is connected with 128-bit. The L2 cache measures 24MB and reduces memory interface requirements, improving both performance and power efficiency. The RTX 4060 runs at a TDP of 115 watts. For comparison: the direct predecessor, an RTX 3060, still required 170 watts.

RTX 4060 Shader 3.072 Base Rate 1,83 GHz Boost Rate 2,46 GHz Storage 8 GB GDDR6 Interface 128-bit power consumption 115 Watt

In addition, there are two different variants of a GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, which differ in terms of their memory equipment. There is one with 8 GB and one with 16 GB GDDR6 video memory. The L2 cache is 32 MB in both cases. Otherwise, the graphics cards offer 4,352 shader units and a maximum clock speed of 2.54 GHz. Nvidia puts the power consumption at 160 or 165 watts – depending on the memory choice.

RTX 4060 Ti Shader 4.352 Base Rate 2,31 GHz Boost Rate 2,54 GHz Storage 8 GB / 16 GB GDDR6 Interface 128-bit power consumption 160 / 165 Watt

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is said to be on average 2.6x faster than an RTX 2060 Super and 1.7x faster than an RTX 3060 Ti – with the help of DLSS 3. Without frame generation, it is still around 1.6x faster than one GeForce RTX 2060 Super. With significantly better energy efficiency, mind you.

Image: Nvidia

Prices and Availability

It starts with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti with 8 GB of video memory. The graphics card is available in stores now, starting at 439 euros. The other two models will follow in July 2023, although a specific release date is still pending. But at least the prices are already known. You will get a GeForce RTX 4060 from 329 euros and a GeForce RTX 4060 Ti with 16 GB of video memory from 549 euros. Of course also in the ALTERNATE online shop!

This post is a paid ad.