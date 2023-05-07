Three tips to protect your smartphone when it no longer receives updates

We have already explained what happens if you do not update your smartphone, advising you to always keep your device up to date with the manufacturer’s software news. However, it can happen that a device has reached the end of its life cycle stop receiving security patches and updatesHere’s what to do in this case.

Today as today, the Software support for smartphones varies widely depending on the operating system used and the brand of your smartphone. Limiting ourselves to the Android sector, there are several manufacturers who have promised an extension of their software support in recent months: let’s go da Samsung a OnePluspassing through OPPO with its Find N2 Flip.

In any case, after a period between two and five years your device may no longer be among those updated by the manufacturer. That is places the smartphone in front of security risks, as well as, obviously, the lack of further functions and innovations on the software side. If you don’t want to replace the device, however, you can take a series of measures to extend its life and increase its safety.

The first is to install a third-party ROM on your smartphone: the process is quite complex, so we advise you to be careful when performing it or to follow some reliable guide on the net. By successfully completing the procedure, however, you could continue to receive updates on your device for a long time to come!

Second, if you know you’re getting “caught” in terms of software updates, all the better be even more careful with what you install on your smartphone, so you don’t fall victim to malware you’re not protected against. For this reason, the advice is to carefully check the permissions required by new apps downloaded from the web and online marketplaces and, above all, not to install “risky” or unofficial software. To that end, you might also find it useful use a smartphone antivirusalso free.

Finally, remember to be aware of additional security risks for your device: in particular, do not connect to public Wi-Fi networks. In fact, using them would put you at risk hacking by malicious users! As a last resort, obviously, there is also the change of smartphone with a new generation one.