It was revealed earlier that Sony PlayStation 5 PRO may not be launched, but according to foreign media sources, the well-known game whistleblower Tom Henderson also gave different revelations about PlayStation 5 PRO, and the news is for players to refer to.

According to Tom Henderson’s revelations, PlayStation 5 PRO is currently confirmed to be in the research and development stage, and the fastest time to meet players will be in 2024. However, according to the performance of this generation of game consoles, it does not require additional performance like the past PS4 The boosted version, or PS5 Pro’s boost in performance, might not feel the same way it did from PS4 to PS4 Pro.

So instead of paying attention to when the PS5 Pro will be launched, will players really need an upgraded PS5 Pro next year when the supply of PS5 is finally stable?