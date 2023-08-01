Voice commands on Google Maps are now faster thanks to the update

By Laura Pomer | Aug 01, 2023 4:04 p.m

Google has made a small change in its maps service. As a result of the change, Google Maps reacts more quickly to queries entered by voice command. So far, this function has left a lot to be desired.

It has to be said that Google’s map service makes life easier. Because whether abroad or in your own city, Google Maps reliably guides you to an unknown destination or a destination that is supposedly difficult to reach. By entering the address or the name of a z. B. Restaurants, business or company location, the app determines the route and guides you – whether on foot, by bike, car or public transport – to your destination as quickly as possible. But speaking of speed: Google Maps has not responded quite as quickly to voice commands. An update changes that.

Google is now more responsive to voice commands

To enable queries by voice command, Google Maps used Speech Services, its speech-to-text recognition and synthesis service. Since its introduction in 2013, Google Speech has been used in various applications, including those intended to convert spoken text into fluent, natural-sounding sentences. Being able to enter a destination by voice command can be useful if you are not entirely sure of the spelling or do not have a free hand to type in the address. From a technical point of view, however, Speech Services is not exactly state-of-the-art. The voice commands function in Google Maps therefore did not enjoy the most intensive use. Hence the update, as Google News currently explains on its Telegram channel.

For users, not much seems to change in terms of pure use. Nor do they need to install a major Google Maps app update themselves, as the company made the change server-side in the background. The publication nevertheless points out what you can expect when navigating. “Previously, when you clicked the microphone button in the search bar, a square speech-to-text window appeared as part of Google Speech Services,” it says. Now this window has been replaced by a Google Assistant map. This pops up a little further down.

Using Google Assistant instead of Speech Services speeds up response time. The language assistant recognizes inputs more accurately and quickly than the outdated system, which should make using the spoken query much more convenient.

Above all, the update should accelerate use: voice commands should be converted into directions much faster. According to the announcement, Google Maps has also installed a “suggestion carousel”. This should further enhance the app, since searchers not only get to their requested destination, but are also made aware of places in the area that may be worth visiting.

