ZScaler Client Connector: New security vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for ZScaler Client Connector. Several vulnerabilities have been identified. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in Information Technology (BSI) published a security advisory for ZScaler Client Connector on October 24, 2023. Several vulnerabilities have been discovered in the application of this software that make it possible to attack. The operating systems Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the ZScaler Client Connector product are affected by the security vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Zscaler Security Releases (As of October 23, 2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for ZScaler Client Connector – Risk: High

Risk level: 5 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,2

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,1

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to create a priority list for taking countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used to determine the severity levels of a vulnerability. The Base Score evaluates the requirements for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that can change over time are taken into account in the evaluation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.2.

ZScaler Client Connector Bug: Summary of reported vulnerabilities

Zscaler Client Connector, formerly Zscaler App (Z App), performs security and policy controls on managed endpoints.

An attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in ZScaler Client Connector to execute arbitrary code, bypass security measures, cause a denial of service, tamper with files, or escalate privileges.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) designation system by individual serial numbers CVE-2023-28805, CVE-2023-28804, CVE-2023-28803, CVE-2023-28797, CVE-2023-28796, CVE-2023-28795, CVE-2023-28793, CVE-2021-26738, CVE-2021-26737, CVE-2021-26736, CVE-2021-26735 und CVE-2021-26734.

Systems affected by the security gap at a glance

Operating systems

Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

ZScaler Client Connector < 3.9 (cpe:/a:zscaler:client_connector)

ZScaler Client Connector < 3.4.0.124 (cpe:/a:zscaler:client_connector)

ZScaler Client Connector < 4.1 (cpe:/a:zscaler:client_connector)

ZScaler Client Connector < 3.7 (cpe:/a:zscaler:client_connector)

ZScaler Client Connector < 3.6 (cpe:/a:zscaler:client_connector)

ZScaler Client Connector < 1.3.1.6 (cpe:/a:zscaler:client_connector)

ZScaler Client Connector < 1.4.0.105 (cpe:/a:zscaler:client_connector)

ZScaler Client Connector windows < 3.6 (cpe:/a:zscaler:client_connector)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to fix them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information about the latest version of the software in question as well as the availability of security patches or information about workarounds. If you have any further questions or uncertainties, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources of updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Zscaler Security Releases vom 2023-10-23 (24.10.2023)

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for ZScaler Client Connector. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

October 24, 2023 – Initial version

