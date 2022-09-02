A bomb exploded in a mosque in the Guzargah area of ​​Herat, in western Afghanistan, causing deaths and injuries. According to al-Jazeera, the dead are at least 14.

According to the police and several local media, the well-known imam Maulvi Mujibur Rahman Ansar is among the dead.

The Taliban, through the mouth of the spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, confirm the killing of the important religious man. Those responsible “will be punished for their atrocious act”, promises the spokesman.

The explosion, local media reported, was allegedly caused by a suicide bomber.