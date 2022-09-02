Celestino after some complicated GPs immediately finds the rhythm, preceding the surprise of Mattia. Third Dixon ahead of the Fernandez-Ogura duo, Arbolino is 7th, Antonelli 8th
by the correspondent Paolo Ianieri
– misano adriatico
Two Italians ahead of everyone in Moto2. But if Celestino Vietti is the name you expect, with the VR46 team rider returning to be seen in front after the last complicated weekends, the surprise is that of Mattia Pasini, who as a wild-card of the Aspar team signs a great second half. , just 95 off Vietti. A sign that, in addition to the excellent qualities of the rider from Rimini, who this year only raced at Mugello, the level of the intermediate category is not one of the best.
good dixon
In the third time Jake Dixon, Pasini’s partner this weekend, then Aron Canet and Augusto Fernandez, one position ahead of Ai Ogura, the Japanese who for the moment has the best of one point over the Spaniard in the championship. Then, 7th, Toni Arbolino, behind by 678 thousandths, ahead of Niccolò Antonelli, who after a very difficult season for once shows himself with the best. Completing the top 10 are Bo Bendsneyder and Fermino Aldeguer.