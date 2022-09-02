Two Italians ahead of everyone in Moto2. But if Celestino Vietti is the name you expect, with the VR46 team rider returning to be seen in front after the last complicated weekends, the surprise is that of Mattia Pasini, who as a wild-card of the Aspar team signs a great second half. , just 95 off Vietti. A sign that, in addition to the excellent qualities of the rider from Rimini, who this year only raced at Mugello, the level of the intermediate category is not one of the best.