Queen Elizabeth’s health condition is deteriorating. And to say it are not the usual rumors, but an official statement from the doctors of Buckingham Palace. After new tests that she would have undergone this morning, the medical personnel do not lose sight of the sovereign and she for the first time she claims to be “very worried”.

From the Times to the last tabloid, the opening title is reserved for the anxious hours related to the health of Queen Elizabeth who turned 96 last spring. Even the last public meeting that took place two days ago between the queen – equipped with a cane – and the newly elected premier Liz Truss, had provided cause for concern. A close-up of the queen’s right hand, in fact, revealed a huge dark bruise. and already there the hypotheses were unleashed: her hand was battered due to too many infusions or a fall.

Carlo and Camilla rush to Balmoral.

A clear sign that the Queen would be in really bad shape. And Prince William is also on his way to reach his grandmother’s residence.

The announcement comes the day after Queen Elizabeth, 96, canceled a meeting of her private council and was advised to rest. According to Buckingham Palace the Queen is “comfortable with her” and she remains at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she spent the summer.

Queen Elizabeth has had to endure some really heavy years lately, just a year ago, in fact, she left her lifelong companion, her husband Prince Philip almost on the threshold of 100 years, just before the celebrations of the long-awaited date.

The concern of Liz Truss

“The whole country is very worried about the news coming from Buckingham Palace. At this moment my thoughts, and the thoughts of people across the UK, go to her Majesty the Queen and her family. ‘ Liz Truss writes it on Twitter after Buckingham Palace made it known that Queen Elizabeth II, 96, is under medical supervision in Balmoral Castle and that doctors have said they are very concerned about her health.

For the first time since it is remembered, the British Prime Minister was appointed outside London, in recent days, precisely because of Elizabeth’s worrying health conditions.

The Jubilee and the empty throne chair

In June, Elizabeth had had to give up the opening ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee, organized at St Paul’s Cathedral; and, even before that, at the opening ceremony of the Parliament. In that case, Carlo, heir to the Crown, took care of her mother, closed at Backingham Palace.

The Privy Council last night

Just last night the sovereign was due to hold the Privy Council during which the new Prime Minister would be sworn in as Prime Lord of the Treasury and the Cabinet ministers would be sworn in in their roles and appointed private advisors, if not already appointed as one in past. And a few hours ago President Sir Lindsay Hoyle interrupted the speech of the leader of the SNP Westminster Ian Blackford during the debate on energy to tell the parliamentarians and said: “I know I speak for the whole House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this time. ‘ And he concluded. “If there is anything else, we will adjourn the House accordingly.”