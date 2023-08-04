Amalfi coast, clash between two boats: foreign tourist dies

Ansa

A 44 year old foreign tourist, maybe english, it is dead in a serious accident in Amalfi Coast, in the body of water in front of the fjord of Furore. The woman was with her family aboard a motorboat which, for reasons yet to be ascertained, collided with a sailing ship carrying a few dozen people on a trip. The impact was very violent, to the point of throwing the 44-year-old into the sea, who was immediately rescued and transported to hospital. The husband was slightly injured, the couple’s two children were unhurt.

The skipper of the chartered boat was slightly injured and transported to the hospital in Castiglione di Ravello. The investigations were entrusted to the soldiers of the Amalfi Port Authority who are working to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the tragedy.

At the moment, in fact, the causes of the accident are still to be verified. The rescue machine was immediately set in motion, also thanks to the help of private boats. Two ambulances from the 118 arrived on the quay of the port of Amalfi and the air ambulance was also activated to speed up the transfer to the hospital. But the doctors, despite the attempt to revive the tourist, could not help but ascertain her death.

The incident has caused dismay among the tourists who are crowding the village of Amalfi and the towns along the coast this summer. There are, in fact, numerous charterers of fast motorboats and other boats overrun by tourists who intend to visit the panoramas of the fjord from the sea, just as large boats are crowded which, for a modest cost, carry dozens of people to wide.