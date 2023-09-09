Analyzing Effective Strategies: ASEAN Countries Confronting the CCP in the Face of Rising Geopolitical Tensions

Senior leaders from the United States, China, and Russia attended the East Asia Summit in Indonesia on September 7, where they discussed various geopolitical issues, including tensions in the Taiwan Strait, Russia-Ukraine relations, and the Indo-Pacific region. Despite the discussions, tensions between these countries remain high, prompting scholars to analyze the most effective strategies for ASEAN countries to confront the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

During the summit, U.S. Vice President Harris reiterated the United States‘ support for the rules-based international order and criticized Beijing’s provocative behavior and illegal maritime claims in the South China Sea, Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, and the violence of the Myanmar military junta. These actions were deemed harmful to the international community.

The focus on China‘s geopolitical issues drew significant attention from the parties involved. In recent times, the United States, Japan, Australia, and the Philippines conducted military exercises in the South China Sea. The U.S. presence at the summit was seen as providing ASEAN countries with confidence and backing for their military strength.

General Yu Zongji, former dean of the School of Political Warfare at Taiwan’s National Defense University, stated that the U.S.’ foundation of international order could be the fundamental solution to the South China Sea issue. He emphasized that no country should resort to violence or force to change the status quo and that local disputes must be resolved based on international law. According to Yu, China and Russia are the countries that currently ignore international law and attempt to use force to change the status quo, causing tension, turmoil, and conflict in the world.

One of the pressing issues for ASEAN countries is the continuous expansion of the Chinese Communist military in the South China Sea. China recently released a new version of its map for 2023, which included a ten-dash line, violating international law and sparking protests from countries such as India, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

Yu Zongji believed that the Chinese Communist Party’s response might involve breaking down disputes and dealing with them on a one-on-one basis. However, he noted that if ASEAN countries remained united, the CCP would find it challenging to change the status quo by force. The United States and Japan have also begun assisting Southeast Asian countries, leading to a shift in the dynamics of the South China Sea issue.

Many countries, including Vietnam, have realized that seeking alliances is an effective approach to deal with China‘s assertiveness. President Biden’s visit to Vietnam and the agreement to allow US warships to enter Vietnamese ports for military supplies showcased Vietnam’s commitment to joining the first island chain of the United States in defending its territorial waters. This signifies that ASEAN countries are choosing sides and seeking assistance from the United States, Japan, and other nations, marking the most important strategy to counter the CCP’s actions in the South China Sea.

It is evident that ASEAN countries are increasingly aligning themselves with the United States and other allies to address the challenges posed by China in the region. With tensions persisting and countries seeking alliances, the situation in the South China Sea remains a contentious issue of concern for the international community.

Note: This article is based on a report by Fei Zhen and Liu Fangli, published by the Voice of Hope on September 7, 2023. The content of the report has been summarized and paraphrased.

