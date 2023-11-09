Home » AUTOSTRADE Free To X: installation plan for 100 high-power charging stations completed – Companies
AUTOSTRADE Free To X: installation plan for 100 high-power charging stations completed – Companies

AUTOSTRADE Free To X: installation plan for 100 high-power charging stations completed – Companies

With the conclusion of the installation works of 4 200kW charging points in the Bevano Est service area, on the A14 Bologna-Taranto, the installation project of 100 high-power charging stations for the charging of electric vehicles has come to an end , which Autostrade per l’Italia has continued along its network managed through Free To X, a Group company dedicated to the development of advanced mobility services.

The plan started in May 2021, thanks to a self-financing investment of 70 million euros, with the inauguration of the Secchia Ovest charging station, and to date sees 82 stations activated which allow owners of zero-emission vehicles to travel on motorways with the knowledge of being able to find a charging station at a distance of 50 km, in line with European levels and with the approved European regulation (Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Regulation – AFIR).

The stations are equally distributed throughout the territory, with 47 service areas served in the Centre-South and 53 in the Centre-North for a total of 582 charging points of which, 398 high power and 184 with power equal to 64kW Type2 for AC charging up to 22kW and CHAdeMO in DC. Campania, Lazio, Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy are the regions with the highest number of charging stations, 59 in total.

Furthermore, the commitment of these years has allowed Free To for sustainable mobility in the two airports with 27 charging points that operate 24 hours a day powered by 100% renewable energy.

