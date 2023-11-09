Serie A, unavailable, injured and suspended for the 12th matchday

Return after the break for Retegui and Messias, but Genoa recovers Bani. Rodriguez at risk for Monza, Ricci out for a month. Left knee problems for De Ketelaere who will miss the 12th matchday. Another stop also for Pulisic who misses Lecce. Almqvist will be missing among the Apulians. Simone Inzaghi loses Pavard until the end of the year. Zaccagni doubt for the Rome derby. No Empoli for Rrhamani who will be busy with his national team. Two are disqualified: Kabasele and Rabiot. Here is the situation team by team

