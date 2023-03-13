The video story of the correspondent of the Corriere della Sera five km from the positions of the Russians

In the night going to the front in the dark with the unit of Ukrainian artillerymen dealing with mortars. The Russians are five km away. Fear and darkness in the lightless night near the front. The fear of small groups of raiders who can penetrate behind the lines. Images from the shelter of Ukrainian military using drones in the battle of Bakhmut

