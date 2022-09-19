«If there was an unprecedented attack, US troops would defend Taiwan“. The interview given by Joe Biden to the CBS program 60 Minutes, which aired last night, has further damaged the already unstable balance between China and the United States. The statements by the American president are added to a series of actions – most recently the visit to Taiwan by the speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi – which are interpreted by Beijing as a heavy external interference.

The spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, during the daily briefing, expressed “firm opposition»Towards Biden’s opinions and, in commenting on his interview, stated that the Chinese «reserves the right to take all necessary measures»About Taiwan. Said and done, because, according to what was declared today by Taiwanese Ministry of Defensefive Chinese ships and nine aircraft have been sighted around the island, two of which are reported to have crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait.

Joe Biden’s interview with CBS and US policy towards Taiwan

“Unlike Ukraine, to be clear, sir, the US forcesUS men and women they would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion? ‘ A clear question, to which the president of the United States replied without hesitation “Yup», To then specify by the White House that the US policy su Taiwan rimane unchanged.

Washington ha interrupted formal diplomatic relations with the island in 1979, passing to recognize Beijing as the only representative of China. At the same time, however, the United States has maintained a decisive, as well as a delicate, role in supporting Taiwan. Based on the Taiwan Relations Act, they are required to sell military supplies to island democracy to ensure its self-defense against Beijing’s armed forces. They therefore support what is officially defined “strategic ambiguity“on the possibility of intervening militarily. A policy designed both for avert a Chinese invasion both for discourage Taiwan from provoking the People’s Republic of China by formally declaring independence.

In the interview given to 60 Minutesin fact, Biden reiterated that the United States non support the independence of the island and remain committed to a policy of “Only China“in which Washington recognizes Beijing and not Taipei.

Thanks from Taiwan

The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry expressed “sincere gratitude»To the American president for having« reaffirmed the solidity promise of safety of the US government in Taiwan “, which” will resist authoritarian expansion and aggression “and” deepen the close security partnership “with Washington and other governments” with similar thinking “.

“Faced with the military expansion and provocative actions of China” – continues the note from the ministry – “our government will continue to strengthen their self-defense skills and to deepen the close security partnership with the United States to jointly and resolutely safeguard the Strait, security, a rules-based international order and peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. ‘

Taiwan also noted that “since the Biden administration took office, the United States has repeatedly reiterated its commitment to security towards the island, especially from theAugust 2022», The month in which China« intensified military provocations in the Taiwan Strait for no reason », following the visit to Taipei of the speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

The reaction of China and the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

«The observations of the United States violate seriously the important commitment not to support independence of Taiwan and send a gravely wrong signal to the Taiwanese separatist and separatist forces, ”said the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning. “We will do our best for peaceful reunification. At the same time we will not tolerate any activity aimed at secession“, He added using the formula”peaceful reunificationWith which Beijing aims to gain control of the self-governing island, which has never been controlled by the People’s Republic of China.

Even the funeral of Elizabeth II it is a matter of confrontation for China. “I want to point out that the authorities of the Taiwanese Democratic Party have used the condolence activity to engage in political hype. Such behavior is disgusting, ”continued Mao Ning. “This cannot change the fact that Taiwan is part of China and the political plots of the Taiwanese authorities are impossible,” he added regarding the fact that the de facto Taiwanese ambassador to London, Kelly Hsiehhas received a “special invitation” to sign the book of condolences.

Mao’s annoyed comments come after yesterday’s Taipei Foreign Ministry claims that the special invitation allowed the island to have the same treatment reserved for other dignitaries. Great Britain, like most countries, has no diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but the invitation, according to the island, came “on the basis of the importance attributed to relations between the two countries and the precious friendship between the two peoples “. Hsieh, therefore, “enjoyed the same treatment reserved for heads of state, representatives and members of the royal family from other countries who went to Great Britain” to pay homage to Elizabeth II.