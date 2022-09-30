RIO DE JANEIRO – In the end he won Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. To points. With a lot of tension in the studio, constant exchanges of accusations with the outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro who are boundless on personal insults. The live confrontation between the two great contenders for the presidency of Brazil organized by TV Globo. Tens of millions of people followed him curious to understand who would prevail and how the protagonists would fare.