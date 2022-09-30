Home World Brazil, TV clash between Lula and Bolsonaro before the elections
World

Brazil, TV clash between Lula and Bolsonaro before the elections

by admin
Brazil, TV clash between Lula and Bolsonaro before the elections

RIO DE JANEIRO – In the end he won Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. To points. With a lot of tension in the studio, constant exchanges of accusations with the outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro who are boundless on personal insults. The live confrontation between the two great contenders for the presidency of Brazil organized by TV Globo. Tens of millions of people followed him curious to understand who would prevail and how the protagonists would fare.

See also  EU, agreement in principle on sanctions on Russian crude oil. But Orbán's ok is still not there

You may also like

Nord Stream, gas cloud over Sweden and Norway...

Investment tycoon Druckenmiller criticizes the Fed’s policy mistakes...

Cloud of methane in one day over Italy,...

Zaporizhzhia, 25 dead and 50 wounded after a...

Russia annexation, Putin in the Kremlin: “The people...

Russia annexes four Ukrainian regions: this is what...

Moscow Patriarch Kirill positive for Covid

Brazil, the challenge between Lula and Bolsonaro in...

[Finance 100 Seconds]Meta will implement the biggest budget...

EU, agreement on measures against expensive energy. There...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy