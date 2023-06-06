CEREMONY OPENED EXHIBITION “EXPERIENCE ITALY THROUGH ART” ORGANIZED BY “BIRRA MORETTI” BRAND | Info

Support for faculties: the author of the best work improves education in Italy.

Source: Promo/Nikola Rudić

Authentic Italian beer, Birra Moretti, organizes the exhibition “Experience Italy through art” for young artists from Serbia, where the author of the best work will receive an exclusive opportunity to perfect his education in Italy. The event is part of a project to support students of art faculties and promote their creativity, which Birra Moretti is implementing for the second year in a row in our country. The exhibition was officially opened on June 5 in the “Staff” Gallery, and will last until June 11, followed by exhibitions in Niš from June 20 to 25 and Novi Sad from June 13 to 18.

The best paper will be chosen by an expert jury, but also by the general public through official voting they brewed Moretti Beer. The display is a kind of testimony of an interesting trip to Florence, where the authors of the exhibition, organized by the Italian brand, went at the beginning of the year. On that occasion, students of the Faculty of Fine Arts in Belgrade and the Faculty of Arts in Niš, as well as the Academy of Arts in Novi Sad, who are participating in the competition for the best work of art, had the opportunity to find inspiration in a four-day stay in the capital of Tuscany.

They visited numerous sights, among which the Uffizi museum stands out, which is famous for being the center of Italian culture and one of the 20 best museums in the world. The trip was completed by the acquaintance with the renowned artist Silvia Logi, from whom they had the opportunity to learn at an art workshop. They then translated their experience into works of art that were shown to the public in one of the most visited galleries in Belgrade.

For all art lovers entrance to the exhibition is freeand visitors will be able to enjoy works that are there to celebrate art, but also preserve the tradition of Birra Moretti beer, which dates back to 1859.

“We are honored to collaborate with young and creative people from our country, who create art and make our environment a more beautiful place to live. For the second year in a row, we are trying to support them in their creativity and help them improve their creative potential.

The organization of the art competition is in accordance with this desire, because we strive to promote the artistic expression of students in this way, and thus harmonize it with one of the basic values ​​of the Birra Moretti brand, which is authenticity. As a result, we are pleased to present an exhibition that showcases the brilliance of their talents, and we invite anyone who has the opportunity to visit and enjoy these works.”said Tamara Pajević, marketing director of Heineken Serbia.

Recognizing the quality and importance of the project, the Italian Embassy in Belgrade joined the initiative, whose representative, the director of the Italian Cultural Institute in Belgrade, Roberto Cincotta, will be a member of the specially selected jury. David Laufer, the owner and artistic director of the Laufer Art gallery, joined in the selection of the winners of this exhibition. Voting for the best paper lasts from May 29 until July 2 and it is also enabled on the official one they brewed Moretti Beerso that the public in our country would also have the opportunity to choose and evaluate works.

At the ceremonial opening of the exhibition, all those present had the opportunity to enjoy recognizable Italian music, and in an authentic artistic environment prepared for them by Birra Moretti. The exhibition in Belgrade will last from 5 to 11 June, followed by exhibitions in Nis from 20 to 25 June and Novi Sad from 13 to 18 June.