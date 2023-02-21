China News Agency, United Nations, February 20th, the United Nations Security Council held a public meeting on the Palestinian issue on the 20th. Zhang Jun, China‘s permanent representative to the United Nations, said that the Palestine issue has been unresolved for more than 70 years. The international community should reflect deeply and correct mistakes in a timely manner, including jumping out of piecemeal crisis management, and promoting a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestine issue.

On the same day, the Security Council issued a presidential statement reaffirming that all countries have the right to live in peace within internationally recognized borders, and that the Israeli and Palestinian people have the right to enjoy the same degree of freedom, security, prosperity, justice and dignity. The statement stated that the Israeli government approved the “legalization” of “illegal” settlements on the 12th and announced further settlement expansion, which seriously threatened the “two-state solution”. The Security Council expressed its deep concern and shock. The Security Council firmly opposes any unilateral actions that undermine peace and condemns all acts of violence against civilians.

The UN special envoy for the Middle East, Wenneslan, reported at the meeting that the situation between Palestine and Israel is developing in a negative direction, and the speed and extent are intensifying. The international community must immediately work to defuse tensions and bring political action to an end to the conflict. UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Deputy Commissioner-General Stences said that more and more Palestine refugees are falling into poverty, and the political, economic, social and security conditions surrounding refugees continue to deteriorate.

Zhang Jun said that for a period of time, the relationship between Palestine and Israel has been tense, and Israel’s unilateral actions have been escalating, pushing the situation to the brink of getting out of control. China has noted with concern that the violence in the West Bank has intensified. Military and police raids, settler violence, conflicts and attacks have continued to cause serious civilian casualties, including children. The solemnity and solemnity of Jerusalem’s religious holy sites have been repeatedly broken, and the historical status quo has been frequently challenged. Various provocative actions and inciting speeches continue to intensify conflicts and intensify confrontations. In particular, Israel continues to escalate its settlement activities. This month, it decided to legalize nine settlements in the West Bank and plans to build another 10,000 settlement houses, causing widespread condemnation and concern.

Zhang Jun said that the above-mentioned negative situation runs counter to the requirements of international law and Security Council resolutions, runs counter to the repeated calls of all parties to cool down the situation, and runs counter to the efforts of the international community to uphold the “two-state solution”.

Zhang Jun said that according to media reports, Israel yesterday promised to suspend relevant unilateral actions that will further damage the prospects of the “two-state solution”. It must be pointed out that the vitality of diplomatic commitments lies in their implementation, and this is by no means the time to relax. The international community, including countries with important influence, should maintain attention, increase investment, and play a constructive role in order to ensure that Israel’s commitments are truly implemented. After the suspension promised by the Israeli side, it should not be a new round of unilateral actions after a while, but a complete change of course and a true return to the correct track of the “two-state solution”.

Zhang Jun said that the presidential statement just adopted by the Security Council is an important step in managing and controlling the current crisis, and it also reflects the determination and will of the vast majority of members to maintain and implement the “two-state solution”. The Security Council should be ready to take meaningful actions at any time and shoulder the responsibilities entrusted by the UN Charter.

Zhang Jun said that in recent years, UNRWA has repeatedly sounded the alarm of the financial crisis, which shows from the side that the situation of Palestine refugees is still deteriorating and humanitarian needs are still rising. China calls on Israel to stop forcibly demolishing refugees’ homes and schools, stop the blockade and siege of the Gaza Strip, and stop creating difficulties for UNRWA to perform its duties. (over)