by gds.it – ​​23 minutes ago

Palermo will have to give up Ivan Marconi and midfielder Broh. However, the Rosanero coach fully recovered Graves and Sala during the week. So there shouldn’t be so many doubts for Corini, with respect to the formation to send…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Cittadella-Palermo, the probable formations: Corini will have to give up Marconi and Broh appeared 23 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it».