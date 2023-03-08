If waking up is anything but idyllic for you, pay attention you may be suffering from morning anxiety. It is a little-known disorder that afflicts millions of people, but what are the symptoms?

If the early hours of the day are systematically a nightmare, don’t ignore it, you could be suffering from morning anxiety! Don’t underestimate the warning signs and hurry up to find the right solution, your serenity is at stake.

There are many people who experience unpleasant sensations as soon as they wake up, sometimes it is a passing phenomenon, but in some cases it can instead be the indicator of a disorder that should not be underestimated. Here’s how to identify the symptoms and how to deal with morning anxiety.

Intrusive and recurring thoughts, trestlessness, anger, strong feelings of inadequacy, these are just some of the symptoms that millions of people around the world experience every day as soon as they wake up. If in certain circumstances it can be considered “normal” the prolongation of these experiences must instead be alarming. It could in fact be a condition which, if neglected, can compromise the performance of normal daily activities.

For this reason it is of fundamental importance to recognize the symptoms and request the help of an expert who knows how to direct patients towards the resolution of the problem through a targeted and personalized path.

Morning anxiety, symptoms not to be underestimated

In the early hours of the morning many people experience feelings of emptiness, sadness and nervousness, this picture has been renamed as “morning anxiety”. It is a disorder that unfortunately affects millions of people, and professionals agree with the affirmation that its existence can be suspected if the symptoms last for about six months. But what are the symptoms specifically?

Symptoms of morning anxiety include:

Feeling tired Panic attacks Constant nervousness Restlessness Difficulty concentrating Memory problems Feeling of emptiness and loss of interest in the world Feeling of failure and helplessness Constant fear of making a mistake Difficulty performing daily activities

Warning, in the most serious cases these problems can also arise

In the most serious cases these symptoms are also accompanied nausea and vomiting, racing heart, suicidal thoughts. It is a disorder which, as mentioned, can strongly affect the daily life of the person who suffers from it, which is why it is very important to take measures if you suspect that a family member, friend or partner is suffering from it.

If then these symptoms first-hand experience is very important seek help outside, ask for the help of an expert who can recommend the most suitable route, able to guide you towards a way out. In fact, the alarm bells that the body and mind send when you need help should never be underestimated.

