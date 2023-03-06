The President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, said that the head of the Islamic Community in BiH, Husein Kavazović, successfully replaced the failed Bakir Izetbegović, who had a ready-made weapon for every political problem in BiH.

“The problem is that Kavazović is at the head of a religious community, which should promote peace and tolerance,” Dodik said on “Twitter”, reacting to Kavazović’s statement that BiH defends itself in its institutions, and that if they “fall”, the country should to defend with weapons.

Dodik reminded that 30 years ago, Alija Izetbegović sacrificed peace for BiH.

“Husein Kavazović is threatening the same scenario 30 years later. I would tell Reis of the Islamic Community in BiH to get out of the backyard of politics and arm himself with love, tolerance and kind words,” pointed out Dodik.

President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska Nenad Stevandić he told Srna that the head of the Islamic Community in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Husein Kavazović, by declaring his readiness to defend Bosnia and Herzegovina with weapons if its institutions fall, is saying that he would create paramilitary formations and break the law.

“Reis obviously knows that there is no military formation that can follow his orders, and in this way he is saying that he would create paramilitary formations and break the law,” emphasized Stevandić.

Stevandić added that it is also not clear to him how Kavazović would defend Banjaluka from him and that Banjaluka is not the way Kavazović wants it to be, just like BiH is not.

“Here you can clearly see the need to take advantage of the Ukrainian conflict and create chaos here in order not to make a joke. It is clear that peace is not taken into account in the interests of citizens and development, but rather the attempt to create projects here that will be realized through war “, pointed out Stevandić.

He said that it is completely clear in which context anyone who mentions it wants war.

“It is unbelievable that such statements go unnoticed, that is, that those who should condemn them the most remain silent, and then the possibility arises whether this was agreed upon,” Stevandić pointed out.

Minister of Security in the Council of Ministers Nenad Nešić Frhe appreciated for Srna that the head of the Islamic Community in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Husein Kavazović, interferes in politics in an inappropriate way, and that he is particularly surprised that he mentions weapons in his statement, instead of calming the tensions of “hot heads”.

“This is a secular country where three equal peoples live. I would expect a religious leader, of any religion, to lower tensions and cool down heated heads who mention weapons, and not to mention readiness to defend the country and institutions with weapons,” Nešić pointed out.

Minister Nešić asked Kavazović whose institutions these are, and expressed the hope that he does not think they belong to only one nation.

“Those institutions are Serbian, Croatian and Bosniak. The Constitution of Bosnia and Herzegovina also says the same. My parents, before I was born, set aside from their salary for the building of the Parliamentary Assembly and the Council of Ministers, as well as the other 150,000 Serbs who no longer they live in Sarajevo,” Nešić reminded.

He also asked Kavazović from whom it will defend those institutions and the country, and which “force attacked Bosnia and Herzegovina”.

“This country is Serbian, Croatian and Bosniak, and it can only be according to everyone’s standards, and never according to the dictates of one and the supremacy of one over the other. Who has had war in his house,” said Nešić.

According to him, because of these and similar statements, such as Kavazović’s, 600,000 people left Bosnia and Herzegovina in ten years, and the biggest problem of this country is that it will remain desolate.

“This century should be the century of construction and progress, because the century behind us was marked by suffering,” Nešić said, reacting to Kavazović’s threat with a weapon.

Nešić stated that in the past there were enough weapons for the next 10 centuries, and that Bosnia and Herzegovina and the region need peace.

“Mr. Kavazović, I expect you to use all your influence to ensure peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina and not to inflame national tensions,” Nešić told the head of the Islamic community.

Kavazović told MTV Igman that “today’s fight is in the institutions of Bosnia and Herzegovina” and that they must not be allowed to be ruined.

“We must show that we are ready in every way to defend the institutions of BiH, and if they fall, and we had that in ’92, we must be ready to defend this country with weapons,” Kavazović added.

