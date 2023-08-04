Home » General Vargas Calls for Action Amidst Allegations of Illegal Money in Colombian President’s Campaign
General Vargas Calls for Action Amidst Allegations of Illegal Money in Colombian President’s Campaign

Title: General Vargas Urges Support for Investigation into Illegal Money in Colombian Presidential Campaign

Subtitle: Candidate for mayor of Bogotá warns of criminal strongholds and emphasizes the need to prevent another Petro from assuming power.

In light of recent statements made by Nicolás Petro regarding the alleged entry of illegal funds into his father’s presidential campaign, General (r) Jorge Luis Vargas, candidate for mayor of Bogotá for the Radical Change Party, has called for increased attention and support for the ongoing judicial process investigating this matter.

Addressing the seriousness of the claims made by the representative from Atlántico, General Vargas emphasized the need for public participation and vigilance in surrounding the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation throughout the investigation. The allegations raised by Petro shed light on a potential corruption scandal that could have significant implications for Colombian politics.

Moreover, General Vargas drew attention to the alarming presence of criminal strongholds in towns such as Kennedy and Suba, where criminal networks exercise territorial control. He expressed concern over the inability of the police force to effectively combat these criminal groups, stating, “This is simply not acceptable.”

Although he refrained from mentioning any specific names, General Vargas made a pointed remark about the mayoral candidate of the Historical Pact, Gustavo Bolívar, by stating that “Bogotá cannot afford to have another Petro.” He argued that the recent revelations regarding illegal campaign financing exemplify the negative consequences that can arise from such governance.

As the investigation into the alleged illegal money in Gustavo Petro’s campaign progresses, General Vargas’ call for public support and the urgency to address criminal strongholds highlights the importance of upholding transparency and accountability within the Colombian political landscape.

