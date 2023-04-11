(Original title: Good news suddenly came from the Russian-Ukrainian battlefield)

The recent Russian-Ukrainian battlefield is full of gunfire and constant killings, and there is hardly a good thing. But on April 11, a piece of good news came suddenly.

It is indeed good news. Many Russian and Ukrainian families should be crying with joy now.

This was another collective exchange of prisoners of war, with Ukraine releasing 106 Russian prisoners of war and Russia releasing 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Why are the numbers not equal?

It is estimated that there are some reasons, maybe some people are unwilling to go back, maybe some people can’t wait to go back in the end, but I don’t know the specifics.

At the moment when bad news comes one after another, this should be a rare direct communication between the Russian and Ukrainian militaries, and it is also a rare bit of goodwill in the face of cold-blooded and cruel reality.

According to data disclosed by the Ukrainian military, among the 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war released by Russia, there are about 20 female prisoners of war. Looking at the pictures and videos, they are generally in good spirits. They are wearing the Ukrainian national flag, holding chrysanthemums in their hands, hugging and talking excitedly, and many of them shed tears with excitement.

Why are you taking chrysanthemums?

I don’t know, maybe it’s their custom.

There are too many embarrassing stories.

One of the freed Ukrainian female prisoners of war was named Valeriia Karpilenko (Valeriia Karpilenko). She was a Ukrainian border guard who participated in the defense of the Azov Iron and Steel Plant in Mariupol. What is particularly touching is that in May last year, in the underground bunker of the steel factory, she and a soldier from the Azov Battalion held a battlefield wedding, but three days later, the groom was killed, and she was later captured…

How many lives have been claimed by this war!

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the released Russian soldiers will fly to Moscow on a military transport plane to receive necessary treatment and rehabilitation.

Seeing that the Ukrainian side accused that among the 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war released, including 20 female prisoners of war, nearly half were “severely injured, sick, or tortured.” But the Associated Press also said Ukraine had provided no evidence for its claims.

But, just come back.

How many people are pitiful, they hurried to the battlefield and never came back.

But the conflict continued. On the Donetsk front, artillery fire was still rumbling. On the day of the prisoner exchange, Ukraine accused the Russian army of launching an attack on nine border villages, causing many casualties.

While fighting fiercely, exchanging prisoners of war also constitutes a rather treacherous reality on the Russian-Ukrainian battlefield.

Statistics show that over the past year of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russia has released about 2,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war, while Ukraine has released a little less.

In my impression, the most profound prisoner exchange incidents occurred at least twice.

One happened last September. Russia released 215 prisoners of war at one time, including more than 100 captured soldiers of the Azov Battalion and 5 senior commanders of the Azov Battalion.

At the same time, Russia also released 10 foreign mercenaries, including 5 British, 2 Americans, and 1 each from Croatia, Sweden, and Morocco.

Ukraine released 55 Russian prisoners of war, as well as pro-Russian Ukrainian leader Medvedchuk.

225 people for 56 people, which is equivalent to 4 Ukrainians (including foreign mercenaries) for one Russian. This is obviously a very unequal agreement. But Russia has been quite generous.

The outside world generally believes that such a prisoner exchange operation is also a gesture of Putin, internally attaching importance to the captured Russian soldiers and appeasing the Russian people; externally, it is also a huge face for Turkey and Saudi Arabia, which mediate in the middle.

As for why it is so unequal, because Russia got it back, and Medvechuk. He is considered a close friend of Putin and the godfather of Putin’s daughter. After the Ukrainian crisis broke out, he was arrested by the Ukrainian side for treason.

Therefore, we have also seen that in many prisoner exchange operations, Russia released Ukrainian soldiers (of course, Ukraine also accused Russia of arresting many civilians). Ukraine arrested politicians and even Orthodox clergy.

In a prisoner exchange in February this year, Russia exchanged 28 Ukrainian prisoners of war for a cleric accused of treason by Ukraine.

This also shows from another aspect that Russia still has a large number of prisoners of war, even foreign mercenaries, while Ukraine has a lot of non-military chips.

Another most impressive prisoner exchange event was in October last year. At that time, Ukraine released 110 Russian prisoners of war, and Russia released 108 captured Ukrainian female soldiers.

Ukraine’s release of male prisoners of war and Russia’s release of female prisoners of war are not only surprising, but also somewhat surprising.

It is said that Russia was going to release 110 Ukrainian female prisoners of war, but two of them refused to go back at the last moment, so they stayed in Russia.

Like the 20 female soldiers released this time, these released female prisoners of war are generally still young. Although they are unkempt, many of them want to have a good figure and good looks.

If there is no war, they may be young mothers who accompany their children, or good daughters who accompany their parents. But the war did not let women go away. Many people had to pick up guns and go to the battlefield.

Later, I read reports that the Ukrainian side also accused Russia of abusing some Ukrainian women, such as forcibly shaving their heads bald.

But they must be lucky. They have gone through the test of life and death, and finally returned to their families alive. It’s just that many, many people never came back.

War buried not only men, but also many forgotten women.

A prisoner change must be a good thing. This shows that although Russia and Ukraine are red-eyed, they still abide by the minimum rules of war. For the released prisoners of war, there will certainly be screening, but at least in front of the camera, they are still regarded as heroes.

But the brutal killings have turned millions of people into refugees, turned the fertile land into a battlefield, and caused countless families to collapse in despair and hope. Is it really a good thing?

Looking back a few years later, I believe many people will have similar questions: why so many people died? And what did you really get?

Alas, Moscow does not believe in tears, and the Ukrainian earth breaks hearts. Cherish peace, peace is good.