Gran Sasso, two mountaineers who crashed during a roped party died. Drama on the north face of Corno Piccolo

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Drama on the Corno Piccolo, in the Gran Sasso massif, where some climbers on a roped team died after falling down a wall. One of the two victims…

Drama on the Corno Piccolo, in the massif of Gran Sassowhere some Mountain climbers on a roped team they died after falling down a wall. One of the two victims is a mountain guide Of breaking latest news.

Gran Sasso, dead mountaineers: he has given an anchor to the rock face

The Alpine Rescue (Cnsas) intervened on the spot, with teams moving from the L’Aquila and Teramo sides, and a 118 helicopter that took off from breaking latest news. The accident happened on the Teramo side of the Abruzzo mountain. The alarm was allegedly raised by two other climbers on another route.

Rescue teams are recovering the bodies to transport them to the base camp of Prati di Tivo, in the province of Teramo. The accident occurred on the north face of Corno Piccolo, in the Sivitilli couloir, above Prati di Tivo. The alarm was allegedly raised by two other climbers on another route. The two climbers fell while climbing a part of the Gran Sasso. They hit the snow first and then fell down onto the boulders and died. “We are here on site and we are operating. We still have to recover them to understand what happened – says the president of the Abruzzo Alpine Rescue, Daniele Perilli -. The weather conditions are not the best. We are here with the helicopter, the Alpine Rescue technicians and the 118 health workers of L’Aquila and Teramo».

Read the full article

on The Messenger