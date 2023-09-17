Heidenheim recorded its first victory in the Bundesliga | Sport

In the fourth match in the highest tier of German football, the recent second division reached its first triumph – it won against Werder Bremen 4:2.

Izvor: Copyright (c) 2021 uslatar/Shutterstock. No use without permission.

The date September 17, 2023 will remain written in golden letters in history Heidenheim, of the nice club from Baden-Württemberg, which is making its debut in the Bundesliga this season.

Six goals were seen today at the “Voit Arena” in Heidenheim, where the home team of the same name achieved their first, historic victory in the highest tier of German football.

The club was founded as far back as 1846 after ten years of performances in “Cvajta”, last season it achieved great success and won promotion to the Bundesliga, and now, in the fourth round, it recorded its first “three-pointer”, against Werder Bremen.

In the previous three matches, Heidenheim suffered defeats against Wolfsburg (0:2) on their debut in the Bundesliga, and then disappointed the home fans with a failure against Hoffenheim (2:3). Then came the first point, surprisingly against Borussia in Dortmund (2:2), which was clearly a harbinger of better days.

We saw an extremely exciting match with six goals, and five footballers were among the scorers. Heidenheim led 2:0, the guests from Bremen managed to come back and equalize, but then the host again “added gas” and with two new goals reached the overall triumph 4:2 (2:0).

The double scorer in the winning team was Eren Dinkči, and Tim Kleindinst and Jan-Niklas Beste also scored, while Marvin Dukš and Mitchell-Elajdža Weiser scored for the guests.

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

