Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on the 24th that in order to ensure a stable supply of electricity in the future, the Japanese government is considering building and restarting more nuclear power plants.

Japan plans to build and restart more nuclear power plants

Fumio Kishida said in an online energy policy meeting at the Prime Minister’s residence that the central government should take the lead in taking all possible countermeasures in order to restart nuclear power plants. He called on policymakers and industry experts to consider “building a new generation of nuclear reactors with new safety mechanisms” while “maximizing the use of existing nuclear power plants.”

After the accident at the Tokyo Electric Power Company’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, all nuclear power reactors in Japan were suspended. At present, 10 of the 33 nuclear power generating units have restarted, and although 7 units meet the new safety inspection standards, they are still out of service due to local government opposition and other reasons. The Japanese government confirmed on the 24th that it will strive to restart seven nuclear power plants that have passed safety inspections after next summer, and consider extending the operating life of existing nuclear power plants.

Japanese media: People’s concerns about the safety of nuclear power plants have not been eliminated

The energy required by Japan mainly depends on imports. Recently, due to the surge in energy prices in the international market, the cost of imports has soared. According to Kyodo News, after the accident at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, the Japanese people’s concerns about the safety of the nuclear power plant have not been eliminated, and the government may face considerable resistance to implementing a new nuclear power policy.