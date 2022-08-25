Home World Japan plans to build and restart more nuclear power plants
World

Japan plans to build and restart more nuclear power plants

by admin

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on the 24th that in order to ensure a stable supply of electricity in the future, the Japanese government is considering building and restarting more nuclear power plants.

Japan plans to build and restart more nuclear power plants

Fumio Kishida said in an online energy policy meeting at the Prime Minister’s residence that the central government should take the lead in taking all possible countermeasures in order to restart nuclear power plants. He called on policymakers and industry experts to consider “building a new generation of nuclear reactors with new safety mechanisms” while “maximizing the use of existing nuclear power plants.”

After the accident at the Tokyo Electric Power Company’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, all nuclear power reactors in Japan were suspended. At present, 10 of the 33 nuclear power generating units have restarted, and although 7 units meet the new safety inspection standards, they are still out of service due to local government opposition and other reasons. The Japanese government confirmed on the 24th that it will strive to restart seven nuclear power plants that have passed safety inspections after next summer, and consider extending the operating life of existing nuclear power plants.

Japanese media: People’s concerns about the safety of nuclear power plants have not been eliminated

The energy required by Japan mainly depends on imports. Recently, due to the surge in energy prices in the international market, the cost of imports has soared. According to Kyodo News, after the accident at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, the Japanese people’s concerns about the safety of the nuclear power plant have not been eliminated, and the government may face considerable resistance to implementing a new nuclear power policy.

You may also like

The spread of the new crown epidemic in...

Ukrainian war ‘prophet’ – Putin think tank Dugin’s...

Two men convicted of conspiring to kidnap the...

Kobe Bryant: Los Angeles County sentenced to pay...

Ukraine-Russia: the news on the war of 25...

After six months of VOA’s observation of the...

Hundreds of passengers are trapped and some cry...

The dissident Ponomarev: “The attack on Dugina was...

South Korea’s anti-communist sentiment deepens on the 30th...

United States, Democrats choose moderates for the challenge...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy