Home World London, the legendary Battersea Power Station on the cover of Pink Floyd’s “Animals” transformed into luxury apartments
World

London, the legendary Battersea Power Station on the cover of Pink Floyd’s “Animals” transformed into luxury apartments

by admin
London, the legendary Battersea Power Station on the cover of Pink Floyd’s “Animals” transformed into luxury apartments

LONDON. Another brick in the wall, and here we are. Ready. There Battersea Power Station is back, to life. Because on 14 October this mythical coal-fired thermoelectric power plant sul Thames it will finally reopen, after 10 years of construction and 5 billion pounds of investment. Of course, in a revolutionary, absolutely unprecedented guise, even if from the outside it always looks the same as the cover of “Animals” Pink Floydwith that flying pig that escaped in the air in 1976, he blocked Heathrow airport for a whole day, only to land in a farmer’s field in Kent, furious that that giant balloon had scared his cows.

See also  Mount Recyclemore: A sculpture made from electronic waste welcomes G7 leaders to Cornwall

You may also like

Pope’s letter to the World Council of Churches:...

Pope Luciani beatified: no more fake news about...

Pope to Kaksburg College alumni: Your sense of...

South Korea may suspend cooperation with US chips,...

Oxygen promotes diamond rain formation, study finds –...

Chile at the polls to decide on the...

Pope caring for Argentine vice president – Vatican...

Morawiecki: “Why the memory of the Second World...

Why did U.S. companies panic first when Biden...

Russian oil, how the price cap approved by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy