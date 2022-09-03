LONDON. Another brick in the wall, and here we are. Ready. There Battersea Power Station is back, to life. Because on 14 October this mythical coal-fired thermoelectric power plant sul Thames it will finally reopen, after 10 years of construction and 5 billion pounds of investment. Of course, in a revolutionary, absolutely unprecedented guise, even if from the outside it always looks the same as the cover of “Animals” Pink Floydwith that flying pig that escaped in the air in 1976, he blocked Heathrow airport for a whole day, only to land in a farmer’s field in Kent, furious that that giant balloon had scared his cows.