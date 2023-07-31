Lukaku, video yellow. But Juve goes to London to close the transfer market

Stefano Salandin Monday 31 July 2023, 08:24

TORINO – In the sitcom starring Romelo Luke the episode that tells the confrontation with the fan could not be missing. In this case, Interista and disappointed, but not resigned to asking Big Rom for the Nerazzurri’s profession of faith at the expense of the near future Juventus.

Meanwhile, before going into the exegesis of the attacker’s words (yes, that’s it), let’s specify that there is no certainty about the relevance of the Video: in the late afternoon it emerged that it would date back to a few years ago and it has also been removed.

Lukaku-Juventus and the video that causes discussion

But let’s stay with these stunted images, just six seconds long, published on “TikTok”: a fan asks him to “Don’t say come on Juve when you wear the black and white shirt”. Lukaku feels a little embarrassed and as he gets into the car he pronounces a sentence that is not entirely intelligible but which can still be summarized as follows: “No, I don’t think it will”. Which, of course, opens up to two interesting interpretations but with different specific weight: “it will not happen that I will make a black and white profession of faith” or, far more substantial: “I don’t think there will be a deal with Juventus”. This is how 16 seconds of an amateurish (and probably non-contextual) film are enough to cast doubt on a negotiation that has been going on for months and which Cristiano Giuntoli will try to close in the next few days. Because, beyond the circumstantial silences and strategic denials, Juventus wants to bring Lukaku to Turin at all costs, even regardless of the heralded, as well as real, need to “make money” with the transfers.

